Healthy Spot Announces Grand Opening Party in Pasadena

"After announcing this location in June of this year, we are excited to finally open our doors and serve the vibrant and creative community of Pasadena." said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "Since opening our first store in 2008, we have always been dedicated to helping our community find the healthiest and highest quality products and services for their pet family. We look forward to sharing The Healthy Spot Difference with our newest neighbors."

Like in other communities they serve, Healthy Spot will host a roster of pet-friendly events throughout the year including Yappy Hours, Play Dates and more. Customers can learn more about upcoming Healthy Spot events by signing up for its email newsletter, becoming a fan on Facebook, or by following @healthyspot on Instagram.

The Grand Opening Party begins at 12pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. Event guests and their pups will enjoy:

A limited-edition enamel pin for first 100 guests

Gift bags for the first 100 customers

Special offers

Pawdicures and flash tattoos for the pups

Live music

A raffle and more!

RSVP for the Grand Opening Part at HSpasadena.eventbrite.com.

The store is located at 614 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91101 and will be open 7 days a week with varied store operating hours. To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in most locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

Media Contact: Reva Choi, Director of Brand Marketing, reva@healthyspot.com (424) 227-8686

SOURCE Healthy Spot