Healthy Spot Announces New Store Opening in Northern California

"We are excited for the opportunity to serve this welcoming, walkable East Bay community that is rich in history, and to offer Bay Area residents another location to find Healthy Spot's quality products and services," said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "We look forward to extending our passion for healthy pet lifestyles and sharing The Healthy Spot Difference with our new neighbors."

Like in other communities they serve, Healthy Spot will host a roster of pet-friendly events throughout the year including Yappy Hours, Play Dates and more. Customers can be the first to know about the Rockridge Grand Opening Pawty and learn more about Healthy Spot events by signing up for its email newsletter at healthyspot.com/rockridge, becoming a fan on Facebook, or by following @healthyspot on Instagram.

The store is located at 3206 College Avenue, Berkeley and will be open 7 days a week with varied daily hours. To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

