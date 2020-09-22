Healthy Spot Announces New Store Opening in Northern California

"We are excited to return to the neighborhood where both Mark and I attended college and for the opportunity to serve this welcoming East Bay community," said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "We look forward to extending our passion for healthy pet lifestyles and sharing The Healthy Spot Difference with our new neighbors."

To introduce themselves to the community, Healthy Spot will be hosting Grand Opening Weekend Celebrations throughout the month of October, beginning October 10th. Event attendees will enjoy safe and socially distant experiences each weekend, in addition to special offers and different giveaways. Space is limited at each event and RSVP is required at hsrockridge.eventbrite.com. Customers can also learn more about Healthy Spot events, promotions and health tips by signing up for its email newsletter at healthyspot.com, becoming a fan on Facebook, or by following @healthyspot on Instagram.

The store is located at 3206 College Avenue, Berkeley and will be open 7 days a week from 9am to 7pm. To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

