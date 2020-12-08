Healthy Spot Brings The Holiday Cheer For Pets With The Perfect Gift Guide

As part of the Guide, Healthy Spot released limited-edition Howliday Gift Bundles that are sold exclusively on healthyspot.com. Each bundle contains a holiday toy and an assortment of treats from their product line, MIND BODY BOWL. Bundles are sold at a discounted price and are packaged in its own holiday box for easy gifting.

Christmas Tree Dog Gift Bundle : This bundle brings the joy of the holidays and features a P.L.A.Y. Merry Woofmas Dog Doglas Fur Toy, MIND BODY BOWL Turkey Jerky Dog Treats and MIND BODY BOWL Freeze-Dried Beef Liver. It is priced at $29.95.

Hanukkah Dog Gift Bundle : Crafted for those who celebrate the Festival of Lights, this bundle features Zippy Paws Holiday Burrow Dreidel Toy, MIND BODY BOWL Turkey Jerky Dog Treats and MIND BODY BOWL Freeze-Dried Beef Liver. It is priced at $27.95.

Holiday Cat Gift Bundle : Created with some of Healthy Spot's best-selling products for cats, the bundle features The Foggy Dog Gingerbread Man Toy, Nulo FreeStyle Cat Purees, plus a package of MIND BODY BOWL Freeze-Dried Chicken Breast. It is priced at $19.95.

Christmas Cookie Dog Gift Bundle : This bundle celebrates the treats of the season and features P.L.A.Y. Merry Woofmas Christmas Cookies Toys, MIND BODY BOWL Turkey Jerky Dog Treats and MIND BODY BOWL Freeze-Dried Beef Liver. It is priced at $24.95.

"After a challenging year, we are hoping to bring some holiday spirit to pets and their parents," said Co-Founder Mark Boonnark. "We are especially excited about our four Howliday Gift Bundles because they are an easy and fun solution for gifting to pets."

Customers can shop the Howliday Gift Bundles and the rest of the Howliday Gift Guide Collection here . Orders placed before December 14 are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas when shipped in the contiguous U.S.

To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus .

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

