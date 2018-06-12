Healthy Spot Celebrates Grand Opening at Westfield Century City

"We are thrilled to be opening a location at the iconic Westfield Century City, a retail destination that invests in building community and shared experiences," said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "One of our company core values is supporting the community, so it is exciting to align with the Westfield customer and create meaningful experiences for our new Century City family."

Like other communities they serve, Healthy Spot will be hosting a roster of pet-friendly events throughout the year including Yappy Hours, Play Dates and more. Customers can learn more about Healthy Spot events by signing up for its email newsletter, becoming a fan on Facebook, or by following @healthyspot on Instagram.

The Grand Opening Party begins at 12pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Century City Chamber of Commerce. Event guests and their pups will enjoy:

Complimentary giveaways

Gift bags for the first 100 customers

Pawdicures

Dog-friendly tattoos and more!

RSVP to the Grand Opening Party a HSCenturyCity.Eventbrite.com.

The store will be open daily from 9am-9pm. There will also be a small dog park adjacent to the store, serving as the mall's main pet relief area. To find a Healthy Spot location, visit HealthySpot.com/Locations.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot was founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to products, Healthy Spot offers full-service grooming and daycare. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

