Healthy Spot Launches New Loyalty Program: MIND BODY BOWL Benefits

"At Healthy Spot, we believe it's all about the experience and MIND BODY BOWL Benefits takes the customer experience to a whole new level. Mark and I are proud to offer this program to our community as a way to share our appreciation for their continued support for our mission of inspiring healthy pet lifestyles." said Co-Founder Andrew Kim.

MIND BODY BOWL Benefits Program Highlights:

Members earn 5 points for every dollar spent in store or online at healthyspot.com.

Points can be redeemed for rewards from dollar rewards to services and products.

Members receive a special treat and double points on a purchase for their pet's Birthday/Gotcha Month.

Members are eligible for exclusive promotions throughout the year.

The program offers members visibility to their current point balance, opportunities to earn additional points, available rewards, past redeemed rewards and more.

To sign up for MIND BODY BOWL Benefits, customers can visit a store or head to healthyspot.com/mindbodybowlbenefits to set up their account and start earning points.

To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

Media Contact: Emily Wallace, Digital Marketing Manager, [email protected] (424) 227-8686

SOURCE Healthy Spot

