Healthy Spot Offers Virtual Event Series For Pet Parents
Feb 02, 2021, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Spot, a Los Angeles-based pet retailer founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark, is expanding upon their Woof From Home (WFH) Virtual Event Series on Instagram Live. Usually known for hosting in-person community events like Yappy Hours and Puppy Play Dates, Healthy Spot began hosting WFH virtual events in March 2020 in response to social distancing protocols.
"We take pride in supporting our community and believe that offering these virtual events helps keep us all connected at a time when we cannot be physically together," said Co-Founder Mark Boonnark.
Since the onset of their WFH Virtual Event Series, Healthy Spot has hosted events spanning activities and topics such as Doga (dog yoga), dog training, at-home grooming tutorials, pet photography tips, pet nutrition and more. All prior events are available on-demand on @healthyspot's IGTV and on their YouTube channel.
Healthy Spot hosts new WFH events each month. Their upcoming virtual events include:
Tooth Trivia: To celebrate Pet Dental Awareness Month, Healthy Spot is teaming up with K9 Grillz, their non-anesthetic pet dental cleaning partner, to host a virtual trivia game all about dog and cat dental health.
Benefits of Canine Massage: Healthy Spot and Dancing Dog Massage, a certified pet massage therapy company based in Los Angeles, will co-host this event about why massaging pets can help reduce their stress and deepen the owner-pet bond.
Cat Chat with Dr. Bales: Healthy Spot is collaborating with Basepaws, a company that offers cat DNA test kits, to learn how to help cats adjust to their new home or a new routine.
Spring Bark Socialization: Healthy Spot's own Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) will teach tips for pet socialization and how to read dog body language.
View and RSVP Healthy Spot's upcoming events here.
To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus.
About Healthy Spot
Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.
Media Contact: Emily Wallace, Digital Marketing Manager, [email protected] (424) 227-8686
SOURCE Healthy Spot