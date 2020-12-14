Healthy Teeth Should Be on Your Holiday Wishlist

68% of American adults said they would consider gifting toothbrush to someone this holiday.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults also found that:

40% reported they have damaged a tooth, filling or crown while eating a holiday treat.

Nearly 1 in 4 (24%) American adults don't intend on eating as many sweets or desserts this holiday season.

Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) say they would consider giving an oral irrigation tool, such as a Waterpik, as a gift to someone they know this holiday season.

The AAE developed an informative infographic around all the holiday-themed results.

One thing no one ever wishes for is a dreaded toothache. In the event of tooth pain or a dental emergency, it's important to see an endodontist. Along with two to three years of advanced training beyond dental school, endodontists have incredible precision and hand-eye coordination, making them highly skilled in performing complex treatments. They use the most specialized and advanced technology, including microscopes and 3-D imaging, to treat tooth pain, perform root canal treatment and treat dental emergencies – even during a pandemic! No one is better at saving your natural teeth. To learn more or find an endodontist near you, please visit findmyendodontist.com.

"If you're suffering with a toothache that wakes you up out of a sound sleep at night, or because you're eating hot or cold food; you have an ache for two or three minutes in your tooth because it's been triggered by that hot or cold -- you need an endodontist; you should not delay treatment," said AAE President Dr. Alan H. Gluskin.

Our teeth are a gateway to nutrition, a sign of emotion and an integral part of our overall health and wellness. Taking simple steps like brushing them twice a day, flossing, using a mouthwash and replacing our toothbrushes every three to four months, can help keep our mouths healthy and save our natural teeth.

The AAE is available to speak more on the survey findings and on what constitutes a dental emergency, as well offer some additional helpful tips around how to keep your oral health up during the holidays – especially during this challenging era of COVID-19.

The American Association of Endodontists commissioned Atomik Research (a division of 4media group) to conduct an online survey of 1,003 American adults. The makeup of the sample is statistically representative of the U.S. population based on the national census data regarding gender, age, and geographical regions. The margin of error for the overall sample (N=1,003) fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between November 6th and November 10th of 2020. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. Fr more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

