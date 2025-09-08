Healthy Together Appoints Former USDA Head of WIC Vendor and Electronic Benefit Policy, Patricia Bailey, as WIC MIS Outcomes Expert

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together is proud to announce the addition of Patricia ("Trish") Bailey to their team as a full time Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) MIS Outcomes Expert. Trish brings decades of WIC experience to the company, most recently serving as the head of WIC vendor and Electronic Benefit policy with the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

In her leadership role at FNS, Trish was instrumental in shaping national WIC policy, guiding technology modernization efforts, and supporting state agencies in improving program operations. Her deep understanding of WIC program requirements, technology ecosystems, and vendor management makes her an invaluable addition to the Healthy Together team as they continue to innovate and support WIC agencies across the country.

"With Trish joining our team, we're deepening our commitment to transforming the WIC experience nationwide," said Jared Allgood, Chief Executive Officer at Healthy Together. "Her unparalleled experience and insight into WIC operations and federal policy will enhance our ability to deliver innovative, efficient, and participant-focused solutions to state and tribal WIC programs."

At Healthy Together, Trish will serve as a strategic advisor across product, partnerships, and implementation, helping to ensure that Healthy Together's WIC Management Information System, Luna, continues to align with federal regulations while also driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of WIC participants and administrators.

Healthy Together remains committed to building purpose-built technology solutions that support government services. Trish's leadership and expertise will help further their mission to strengthen access, streamline operations, and improve outcomes for WIC along with other programs they serve.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together solutions deliver outcomes for government agencies and programs. With a focus on AI-driven software, automation, and user-centered design, Healthy Together empowers government agencies to operate more effectively and efficiently and provide better services to their constituents. The company's platforms streamline operations in programs such as Medicaid, SunBucks, and WIC, enabling automated program management, service delivery, compliance, and cost savings. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

