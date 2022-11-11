Healthy Truth, Real Mushrooms, Drink Hiyo and Podium Nutrition Named Best Companies for Fast-Paced Growth by News7Health

News7Health has named four nutritional supplement and healthy snack food providers as the most promising disrupters in their respective categories. Each company's anticipated growth is slated to outpace that of its more established and better-known competitors.

Gerald Thompson, senior news editor for News7Health Corp. announced this morning that four particularly exciting entrepreneurial providers of nutritional supplements and healthy snack food products have been named the best in their class based upon their respective consumer reviews and proprietary product research conducted by News7Health. Importantly, each of these companies exemplifies the highest standards of business ethics and practices in terms of its sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing. All of the companies feature exceptional branding and packaging as well as superior consumer value.

The total consumer market for nutritional supplements and nootropics worldwide is currently at $50.3 billion and is expected to surge past $160.5 billion by 2030 as consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of supplements and nootropics increases fueled by the post-Covid demand for immune-boosting formulations, a burgeoning interest in biohacking, and the growth, in general, of the human potential movement. The global consumer market for healthy snack foods is currently estimated at $91.2 billion, and is expected to grow to two and a half times that size by 2030 as consumers move further away from processed foods and snacks and become more attuned to better dietary choices.

Healthy Truth offers a premium quality lineup of high-protein, vegan-friendly raw superfood snacks; Real Mushrooms (affiliated with Nammex, of Canada) provides consumers with the industry's purest organic and most potent mushroom supplements and supplement products in the form of capsules, powders, and even hot beverage mixes; Drink Hiyo markets non-alcoholic "alternative" social beverages infused with adaptogens, nootropics and botanicals; and Podium Nutrition is an industry-leading vendor of professional-grade athletic supplements for pre-workout, post-workout and intra-workout.

"At News7Health, we will continue to provide consumers with the best information regarding matters of their health," stated Thompson, "and that includes identifying what we find to be the best relevant products."

