Healthy Truth Wins Her Healthwatch Magazine's Award for Best Women's High-Protein Snacks and Protein Powder Supplements in 2023

Her Healthwatch Magazine has awarded Healthy Truth, of Walpole, Massachusetts, its highest honors for the best women's high-protein snacks and protein powder supplements in the current women's consumer marketplace. Healthy Truth's products are particularly noteworthy for the quality of their keto-friendly, organic ingredients, protein potency, and superior taste. Ellen Grafton, an editor and director of Her Healthwatch, a digital magazine reporting on women's health issues, announced today that Healthy Truth has won the publication's endorsement of their protein snacks and protein powder supplements. The award is based on the results of interviews, consumer reviews, and product research from a women's special perspective conducted by Her Healthwatch Corp.

The global size of the protein powder market in 2022 was valued at $22.3 billion and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2023 and 2032. The market value for protein powder in the United States is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, reaching $9.7 billion by 2032, creating robust demand for Healthy Truth protein powders.

The global healthy snacks market size was valued at $85.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. The market has soared in recent years, especially since the global pandemic; as customers become more health-conscious, the need for nutritional yet delicious products is expected to see continued growth, furthering demand for Healthy Truth healthy snacks.

"More than ever, women are turning to a high-protein diet to address either the inadequacies of contemporary nutrition or weight control and maintenance," said Ms. Grafton."Proper diet and nutrition are absolutely essential to good health and performance in all aspects of a women's life and her career.

"And now more than ever, the metabolic benefits of a high-protein diet and supplementation are being recognized and appreciated by the general public, whereas before, these had been the exclusive domain of athletes and bodybuilders. Healthy Truth's products are great for everyone. It's wonderful to be able to endorse these products without hesitation." [ Read details full press release ]

