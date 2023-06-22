Healthy Truth's GO Powder Blends Receive NewsHealthWatch Award for Best New Plant-Based Nutrition Product Line in 2023

Healthy Truth serves the growing market for plant-based nutritional supplements, healthful snacks, and protein shakes. Retailers and distributors are taking note.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies that market protein powders and similar products are always looking for a healthier bottom line. One good way to meet that goal is to distribute and sell healthier products.

Healthy Truth , a company that started in a home kitchen in Walpole, Mass., makes these kinds of products. One of its brands, GO Powder Blends , has recently been given the 2023 award for Best New Plant-Based Nutrition Product by the digital publication NewsHealthWatch.

GO Powder Blends are part of a product line that is entirely plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Bruce Namenson, the company's chief creative officer, developed the formulas for these powders himself, and he says his goal was to go beyond the simple proteins found in some plant-based protein shakes and include other nutrients that are vital to good health.

"Most protein powders are one-dimensional," Namenson says. "When I developed our protein powders, I put in probiotics like ashwagandha, as well as inulin, which is a prebiotic, and other adaptogens that help your body cope with stress. They're multifaceted protein powders – they're not single-dimensional."

Most of Healthy Truth's competitors in the protein powder market sell products that are based on the milk byproduct whey; however, a number of factors have turned some consumers towards plant-based mixtures. The global plant-based protein shake market was estimated to be more than $2.5 billion in 2021, and it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.8 percent through 2030.

The increasing popularity of plant-based protein shakes means they now account for about one-quarter of that market. Retailers and distributors who want to make sure they can meet the changing tastes of customers are taking note of these trends and have begun looking for ways to satisfy the demand.

Many of the nutritional facts about all forms of protein powders are familiar to today's more health-conscious consumers. Just as exercise and diet can lead a person to better physical health, staying on top of the market's demands can lead a company to better fiscal health.

