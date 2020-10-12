Healthy Workforce Institute's New Report Helps Healthcare Leaders Evaluate and Address Disruptive Behaviors

OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive behaviors, including workplace bullying and incivility, continue to plague healthcare organizations. A new report by the Healthy Workforce Institute highlights how healthcare leaders are using a new validated assessment tool to reliably measure the frequency of common disruptive behaviors in the workplace, quantify results, and utilize data to inform a healthy workforce strategy.



Dr. Renee Thompson is a nursing professional development/bullying and incivility thought leader, and founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, a global leader in addressing disruptive behavior in healthcare.

Download the new report, 'A Healthcare Leader's Guide to Evaluating Common Disruptive Behaviors Using a New Validated Assessment Tool' here, and see where your organization ranks.



"When healthcare organization address disruptive behaviors, they report safer environments, improved collaboration and communication, stronger staff engagement, increased morale, and improved retention," says Dr. Renee Thompson, a nursing professional development/bullying and incivility thought leader, and founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute, a global leader in addressing disruptive behavior in healthcare.



Validated Tool Determines Frequency of Disruptive Behaviors in Healthcare



Healthy Workforce Institute's new report provides healthcare leaders with 10 years of data collected about disruptive behaviors through a simple, practical, easy-to-use validated assessment tool and onsite educational workshops.



Healthy Workforce Institute's Disruptive Behavior Survey (HWI-DBS) measures the frequency of witnessed and experienced disruptive behaviors in the workplace.



The 15-question survey is simple to administer and highlights overt and covert behaviors using a likert scale ranging from never to frequently. The HWI-DBS tool assesses common unprofessional behaviors that undermine a respectful workforce culture.



"We use the survey before and after an educational intervention at a healthcare organization, and the results provide leaders with clarity regarding common behaviors specific to their department and help us to develop a customized solution tailored to address their unique needs," says Dr. Thompson.



Healthy Workforce Institutes' validated tool is just the first step to addressing disruptive behaviors.



Dr. Thompson points out that healthcare leaders can better address disruptive behaviors and hold their teams accountable for professional conduct when healthcare organizations integrate a validated tool and raise awareness through ongoing education and development.

"The results are high-performing teams with increased retention and improved patient outcomes, and that's a win-win for healthcare."



Learn more about the Healthy Workforce Institute here and the Healthy Workforce Academy here.



About The Healthy Workforce Institute

The Healthy Workforce Institute is the global leader in addressing disruptive behavior in healthcare. Through our cadre of services, we provide the strategies, skills, and solutions to address disruptive behaviors that show up in healthcare.

