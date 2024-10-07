HealthyBaby Launches First-Ever Plastic-Neutral and EWG Verified Safe Diaper for Newborns & Unveils SmartyPants Larger Sizing to Support Babies of All Sizes

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyBaby, the pioneering leader in baby essentials designed for developing brains and bodies, unveils SMARTYPANTS™ the first-ever EWG Verified Safe and Plastic-Neutral Newborn Diaper and diaper pants. The move democratizes the safest and most sustainable personal care essentials possible for all families and children. This launch marks another step forward in HealthyBaby's commitment to developmental health and safety, after being the first to pioneer the first EWG Verified Safe diaper in 2020 which is made free from 2,800+ chemicals and materials linked to health harm in diapers by the Environmental Working Group.

Mothers today ingest up to 12 plastic bags worth of plastic a year in the form of microplastics and nanoplastics found in water, consumer packaged goods, and other daily consumer products as per EWG (The Environmental Working Group), the leading environmental research and advocacy group. Recent research has also discovered the presence of microplastics found in the human placenta and its impact on fertility . HealthyBaby is pioneering material safety and plastic reduction in an industry historically marked by intensive plastic use.

Further, in partnership with RePurpose Global, today all HealthyBaby Diapers are plastic-neutral. To date, HealthyBaby has prevented over 1 million pounds of plastic from entering into our environment with diapers designed with technology and material that are pushing the limit on plant-based materials for diapers. In 2025, HealthyBaby will reclaim an additional 1 Million pounds of plastic from our babies' environment by funding the recovery of nature-bound plastic waste.

HealthyBaby's founder, Shazi Visram, along with the company's Chief Innovation Officer - Academy Award-Winning actor, activist and new mom - Hilary Swank, collaborated to bring these innovations to new parents in their shared mission to prioritize health, safety and next-level quality for our babies' environments, from the very inception of life.

"When I was planning and preparing to have my twins, I was determined to clean up everything around me. I was tenacious about my research and discovered Shazi and her company HealthyBaby and their next-level standards. We're so proud to be able to offer the very safest diaper on the market to the very youngest and most vulnerable newborns and extend options for older children with the launch of SmartyPants in larger sizing," said Swank.

HealthyBaby's decision to expand diaper pant sizing to include sizes 7 and 8 comes in response to the growing awareness and demand for inclusive diaper options. All babies are on their own timeline and stay in diapers longer for various reasons, ranging from developmental diagnoses and challenges in potty training to simply bigger babies. HealthyBaby's SMARTYPANTS™ range from sizes 3-8 ensures that all children have access to EWG Verified Safe and high-performing diapering solutions that are sensory-friendly and enhanced with 15% organic cotton.

"The very smallest of our babies deserve the safest first environment outside of the womb and beyond. As a parent and special needs mom I know not all children are on the same timeline and as a founder I'm here to ensure we support every single parent at every single stage," said Visram.

The Newborn Diaper and SMARTYPANTS™ are now available for purchase on the HealthyBaby website, at Target.com and on Amazon.com. For more information, please visit healthybaby.com.

About HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby is a pioneering platform for maternal health and babycare for today's families. Their suite of babycare essentials includes the first EWG Verified safe diapers, diaper pants, microbiome friendly skin care and a comprehensive prenatal vitamin regimen designed in partnership with the Neurological Health Foundation. The certified B corporation is dedicated to putting health first and proactively supporting parents to make the most of their child's developmental years. Parents can subscribe to diapers and bundle essentials online or find the brand's diapers at Target. For more information, please visit healthybaby.com

SOURCE HealthyBaby