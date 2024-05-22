HealthyBaby Unites Pioneering Mom Founders to Unveil Vibrant Tribeca Hub for Parents and their Babies

The Nest Opens its Doors with Brand New Programming including

Developmental Play Classes and more!

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyBaby, the development-forward non-toxic diaper brand of New York announces a Spring launch of its flagship community space, The Nest, in the bustling heart of Tribeca. Committed to proactive support for parents during their baby's magical early years, HealthyBaby has forged partnerships with female-founded brands Union Square Play, The Canopy and Boober to provide enriching programming for parents and babies during their first years, a time when babies' brains form over a million neural connections per second.

Shazi Visram, Founder of HealthyBaby; Jennie Monness, Co-Founder of Union Square Play; Sandra Di Capua, Co-Founder of Union Square Play; Rachel Beider, Founder of Press Modern Massage and The Canopy; Jada Shapiro, Founder of Boober

"We believe development is not a race to be won or a source of stress. But anxiety is the reality for today's parents. My life's work is to support parents and their babies with love and support for where they are with what they actually need," says Shazi Visram, founder of HealthyBaby. "That truly takes a village. The village didn't exist under one roof, so we created The Nest." Known for supporting and investing in female founders, Visram is excited to bring together these visionary women and their businesses to support the next generation of New Yorkers.

Jennie Monness, Co-Founder of Union Square Play , brings nearly two decades of experience in parent and child education to The Nest with a comprehensive suite of programming. Her brand, Union Square Play, renowned for its leadership in newborn and infant development classes, will offer classes that cater to young adventurers from the earliest moments in life, up to the age of five, fostering valuable opportunities for bonding and connected growth. Union Square Play will debut a new class exclusive to The Nest dubbed "Let Them Play." A RIE -inspired experience where children move and play while caregivers observe and learn, Let Them Play, will be available in three separate sessions tailored to developmental stages: pre-crawlers, crawlers, and walkers. In this class led by USP educator, Paulina Trevino, parents and caregivers actively engage in observing alongside their children, noting their child's developmental movements and micro milestones as they unfold.

Rachel Beider, Founder of Press Modern Massage and The Canopy , brings her expertise to The Nest with an Infant Massage class, featuring HealthyBaby's microbiome-friendly moisturizing cream and balm. Rachel emphasizes the importance of massage for babies, fostering deep connection, relaxation, relief of gas and constipation, and better sleep. She'll also teach parents self-care massage techniques, addressing their daily needs for rejuvenation.

Jada Shapiro, Founder of Boober , a platform dedicated to offering complete care for pregnant and new parents, brings her 20 years of experience as a Doula and maternal health expert to The Nest with an Intro to Lactation class for pregnant parents. Boober will also offer an Infant CPR class for parents and caregivers. Shapiro founded the platform after recognizing a lack of support available to new parents. Through Boober, she empowers parents with vetted providers, classes, and resources.

The collaboration of empowered women is a testament to HealthyBaby's mission to curate the best resources and expertise to support all parents in their mindful parenting journey. Alongside the offerings from Union Square Play, The Canopy, and Boober, The Nest features an extensive array of programming ranging from Prenatal Yoga to Birthing and New Parenting Workshops, and Parent Meetups. Placing babies before business, prioritizing health in everyday essentials, and extending genuine support to parents at every turn exemplifies HealthyBaby's commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for families, every step of the way.

Parents and caregivers can book classes in bulk in advance or as convenient one-off drop ins via The Nest's website. New York City-based HealthyBaby subscribers will receive a complimentary class each month as part of the brand's beloved diaper subscription. Committed to providing flexibility, The Nest will enable parents to reserve a class spot right up to its start time and cancel just as easily to receive a credit for a future class.

The Nest will also offer an array of HealthyBaby's beloved baby care essentials including the world's first EWG-VERIFIED safe diapers, sensory-friendly diaper pants, microbiome-friendly skin care, non-toxic planet friendly household cleaning products and a comprehensive prenatal vitamin designed in partnership with the Neurological Health Foundation. The Nest is located at 21 Warren Street, between Broadway and Church, and is open Monday-Friday from 9am - 6pm, offering a welcoming environment for families to shop, connect, learn and thrive together.

About HealthyBaby:

HealthyBaby is a pioneering platform for maternal health and baby care for today's families founded by celebrated social entrepreneur Shazi Visram, founder of Happy Family Organic and a special needs mom who cares deeply about helping new families through the early years. HealthyBaby's suite of baby care essentials includes the first Environmental Working Group EWG-VERIFIED safe diapers, diaper pants, microbiome friendly skin care and a comprehensive prenatal vitamin regimen designed in partnership with the Neurological Health Foundation. The certified B corporation is dedicated to putting health first and proactively supporting parents with hard-fought knowledge to make the most of their child's developmental years. Parents can subscribe to diapers and bundle essentials online for same-day delivery in NYC or find the brand's diapers and wipes skincare and baby detergent at Target. For more information, please visit HealthyBaby.com

About Union Square Play:

Union Square Play has a mission to make the first few years of parenthood easier, more fun, and very communal. Founded by Jennie Monness, Sandra Di Capua, and Anthony Rudolf in 2018, USP is a children's play space where everyday objects spark wonder, babies and toddlers engage, and grown-ups find their people. We offer drop-in classes that put families first and that encourage children to be who they are. Our unique play philosophy is centered in early childhood development, and our spaces focus on delivering genuine hospitality.

About Boober:

Boober is the premier maternal health platform, seamlessly connecting pregnant and expecting parents with a comprehensive array of expert education and personalized care. At the heart of Boober's service is a vast provider network of doulas, lactation consultants, mental health therapists, among others, all dedicated to supporting families through pregnancy and beyond. The Care team at Boober takes a hands-on approach with every parent, ensuring they are empowered to make informed choices for their health and birth experience, truly allowing them to have their birth, their baby, their way. Founded by maternal health expert Jada Shapiro, who brings over twenty years of experience as a doula, educator, and mother, Boober is committed to maternal health equity, anti-racism and inclusivity, striving to transform experience and outcomes in the lives of parents and babies across communities. getboober.com

About The Canopy NYC:

The Canopy is 5,000sf play and movement space in Williamsburg, for babies and toddlers. Created by a mom who finds most play spaces overstimulating, Canopy was thoughtfully designed with warm calming tones, natural light, and open space that feels good to be in. Canopy offers open play for members from 9am - 5pm, 7 days a week. Alongside play, Canopy offers a variety of classes and workshops geared towards babies and toddlers. Please visit TheCanopyNYC.com for more information.

