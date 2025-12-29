HealthyCell Launches Bone Strength--A Smarter Way to Support Strong Bones with an Ultra-Absorption Gel

Wellness company introduces a cutting-edge bone health supplement in pill-free gel form

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyCell, the leader in gel-based nutritional supplements, today announced the launch of Bone Strength, a comprehensive formula designed to help adults maintain strong, flexible bones as they age.

Delivered in HealthyCell's MicroGel™ technology, Bone Strength is designed for superior absorption compared to traditional pills or powders, so the body can absorb and use more of the nutrients that support strong, healthy bones.

HealthyCell logo Bone Strength Gel Pack

"Bone Strength was created to address a silent but significant challenge," said Douglas Giampapa, CEO of HealthyCell. "Strong bones aren't just about calcium. You need the right combination of nutrients in a format your body can actually absorb. That's exactly what Bone Strength delivers. Many people, especially women over 45, aren't getting or absorbing the nutrients they need to maintain healthy bone density. In fact, over half of women over 50 have some degree of weaker bones than ideal, often without any obvious symptoms."

The Bone Strength formula includes:

Calcium, magnesium, silica, and boron to help maintain healthy bone density

Potassium, vitamin K2, and vitamin C to support skeletal preservation

Zinc and vitamin D3 to promote healthy bone tissue renewal

HealthyCell's MicroGel™ nutrient delivery system delivers nine bone-supporting nutrients in a single, ultra-absorbable gel pack that would otherwise require up to 12 large pills.

About HealthyCell

HealthyCell is a wellness company empowering people to reach their potential through optimized health. Its patented MicroGel™ technology maximizes nutrient absorption in delicious, pill-free gel supplements that deliver real results. HealthyCell's MicroGel™ supplements can be taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

For more information about Bone Strength and other HealthyCell supplements, visit healthycell.com

Visit: healthycell.com

