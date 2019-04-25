Healthycell Launches the Next Generation of Nutritional Supplements, Replacing Tablets and Capsules with a Line of Microgel Supplements

"We set out to make a difference in a world of poorly absorbed supplements, and our unique nutrient delivery system is a game-changer," commented Douglas Giampapa, Healthycell CEO and founder. "Our first product using this new microgel science is Bioactive Multi - a broad spectrum of essential vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients expertly formulated by physicians and nutritionists to ensure a foundation for wellbeing. Now, anyone taking a multivitamin can upgrade to the first pill-free experience that delivers essential nutrients in a great-tasting, more effective new format. This new product may be especially helpful for people with pill fatigue, or who have physical difficulty swallowing pills. People can enjoy Bioactive Multi straight from the gel pack, by adding it to a drink or meal, and even by blending it into smoothies."

BIOACTIVE GEL™ combines the ability to deliver water soluble, fat soluble, poorly soluble, less stable, and difficult-to-absorb nutrients at the right place in the digestive tract. Tablets and capsules often contain relatively large, dense, poorly-soluble, and difficult-to-absorb particles (more than 10 times too big for absorption). Inspired by nature, the unique BIOACTIVE GEL™ delivery system contains extremely small, soluble micronutrients that can be rapidly and effectively absorbed in the digestive tract. Ongoing research increasingly supports the ability of microgels to boost the bioavailability of nutraceuticals compared to traditional tablet and capsule supplements.i ii

"After a decade of work with particle size analysis and dissolution testing, we knew that supplement users haven't been getting the promised results," said Dr. Mark Neveu, founder of Wellomics, Inc. and Healthycell partner. "Our mission was to make novel, natural microgels for supplements that deliver the correct amount of micronutrients into the bloodstream, and then into cells, where they ultimately need to be delivered."

Produced exclusively in the USA from premium ingredients, BIOACTIVE GEL™ also provides a more natural way to supplement the diet by eliminating the need for synthetic binding glues, fillers, coatings, and anti-caking agents listed as "other ingredients" in many supplements.

For individuals on plant-based diets, Healthycell's Vegan Essentials product will be launching in June. This product will contain critical nutrients that are more difficult to obtain through a vegan diet, like plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D3, B12, and zinc.

About Healthycell

Led by award-winning physicians and scientists, Healthycell is the world's leading innovator of nutritional microgels – a new category of dietary supplements based on advanced food science designed to provide maximum bioavailability, enabling people to absorb nutrients into their bloodstream, and then into cells, where they work to improve health. By solving the absorption problem of traditional tablets, capsules and powders, Healthycell is changing the way people take supplements. Its BIOACTIVE GEL™ supplements combine the power of maximum absorption in a great tasting, easy to swallow, convenient gel pack, offering a better way to supplement the diet with nutrients, especially for pill-averse people. Healthycell is on a crusade to change the way 500 million people globally take nutritional supplements every day, to help them feel healthier, perform better, and improve health span.

About BIOACTIVE GEL™

BIOACTIVE GEL™ is the next-generation nutrient delivery technology replacing tablets, capsules and powders. Formulated by world-leading nutritional scientists, this unique microgel technology allows for maximum absorption of ingredients into the body by releasing extremely small, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles at specific locations in the digestive tract. Produced exclusively in the USA from premium ingredients, BIOACTIVE GEL™ also offers a more natural way to supplement the diet by eliminating the need for synthetic binding glues, fillers, coatings, and anti-caking agents listed as "other ingredients" in many supplements.

