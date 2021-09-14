Healthycell Secures $1.57M Investment as Bridge Round to Series A Led by Keen Growth Capital

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced that it oversubscribed its $1.5 million Bridge Round, securing $1.57 million led by Keen Growth Capital with participation from Balanced Breakfast Fund. The investment will enable Healthycell to accelerate customer acquisition, expand into brick-and-mortar retail, build out its consumer test kit offering, and complete IRB-approved clinical studies.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

"We believe the future of human nutrition lies at the intersection of three core pillars: (1) Pill-free, ultra-absorption delivery systems, (2) Validation on an N=1 basis with personalized biomarker test kits, and (3) Personalization of human nutrition," commented Healthycell Founder and CEO, Douglas Giampapa.

The investment comes amid rapid company growth. Healthycell was selected as one of only 7% of applicants to Newchip's competitive accelerator program, which provided guidance and support through their funding process. Healthycell has recently accomplished several key milestones, including over 1,000 new customers per month, achieving industry-high retention rates, and completing its prototypes for direct-to-consumer test kits.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio with the addition of Healthycell, an exciting company on the forefront of industry innovation that believes evidence-based nutrition is critical to meet growing consumer performance expectations for natural health solutions," added the Managing Partner of Keen Growth Capital, Jonathan Smiga.

