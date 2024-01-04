Healthy.io Appoints Geoff Martin as CEO, Yonatan Adiri to transition to role of President

Healthy.io

04 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

Martin's extensive healthcare experience will usher the company into a new stage of growth

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the developer of the first and only FDA-cleared smartphone-powered at-home kidney test, today announced the appointment of Geoff Martin as the company's new CEO. Martin will take over the responsibilities of Yonatan Adiri, who will now serve as President of the company.

Healthy.io recently crossed the one million patient mark, with people across the U.S. and U.K. using their smartphones to test for chronic illness. This important milestone is one of several as the company enters a new era of growth. Healthy.io recently signed agreements with major health plans and multinational pharmaceutical companies while expanding into chronic wound monitoring solutions.

Geoff Martin will take on the role of CEO to further the commercialization process and accelerate the sales and integration of Healthy.io into robust pharma and health insurance markets. Prior to joining the company, Martin was the president of Olive, an AI company in the healthcare sector, and led the sale of Olive's insurance division to Availity. Before his role at Olive, he was the global CEO of GE Healthcare's Partners group.

Yonatan Adiri, the company's founder and CEO since its inception, will transition to the role of President. Adiri will lead the company's long-term strategy and activities with public systems that shape public health policy in the company's target markets and spearhead activities with the financial markets in the US.

"Twelve years ago, in the days of the iPhone 4, we set out on a journey with the ambitious idea that combining artificial intelligence with a phone camera would allow a smartphone to become a lab-grade scanner," said Yonatan Adiri. "Today, after more than a million patients have used our FDA-cleared solutions, we can confidently say that we have irreversibly changed the world of digital medicine. We are excited to have Geoff joining our team as CEO to help expedite our long-term plans."

"I'm honored to join Healthy.io in the next phase of its journey," said Geoff Martin. "Healthy.io has made a considerable impact on patients facing chronic illness throughout the U.S. and U.K. Through its accessible services transforming smartphones into medical devices, Healthy.io has impacted lives in incredible ways, including preventing dialysis treatments and limb amputations among patients who typically did not receive adequate preventive care. I look forward to continuing this momentum and expanding the reach of Healthy.io's impact on healthcare globally."

In addition to the appointment of Geoff Martin as CEO, Ron Zohar, one of Healthy.io's co-founders and its product leader, will officially join the Board and lead the next generation of advanced AI across the company. Zohar will also focus on creating global partnerships to support the company's growth strategy.

To learn more about Healthy.io, please visit: https://healthy.io/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223762/Healthy_io_Logo.jpg

