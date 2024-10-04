Healthy.io Selected as Finalist for the 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

The developer of the world's first FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered kidney test is being recognized in the Best in Class - Home Health Diagnostic category for increasing access to Chronic Kidney Disease testing

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, is excited to announce its selection as a Finalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards. Healthy.io was selected as a Finalist in the Best in Class - Home Health Diagnostic category, underscoring its leadership in transforming healthcare and promoting health equity.

This recognition celebrates the company's dedication to democratizing access to kidney testing for at-risk populations. Testing for CKD is desperately needed, as 35 million adults in the US are estimated to have CKD, and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. Healthy.io's Mintuteful Kidney test, the first FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered kidney test, delivers instant clinical-grade results directly to the user at home, greatly improving both accessibility and convenience of testing for CKD.

The Digital Health Awards shine a spotlight on those making strides in revolutionizing healthcare with cutting-edge digital innovations. As a Finalist, Healthy.io has demonstrated a significant contribution to bridging the larger kidney health equity gap by increasing CKD testing for underserved populations.

"This recognition serves as a significant benchmark in our journey to make kidney testing accessible to all with the help of computer vision, AI, and smartphones," said Geoffrey Martin, CEO at Healthy.io. "We're proud to be named a Finalist in the Digital Health Awards, as this highlights our commitment to bridging the kidney health equity gap and driving innovation in healthcare."

The Awards received over 1,500 submissions this year, with only 150 selected as Finalists. Only four companies in the Best in Class track advanced to this stage.

"Every year, the level of innovation in digital health exceeds expectations, and 2024 has been no exception. The achievements of our finalists represent the most cutting-edge solutions driving healthcare forward," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Winners will be announced during the Grand Finale at HLTH on October 21, 2024.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to support the world's most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, our 30,000-member community has been dedicated to fostering innovation, including early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors. Through our annual awards, we bring together the healthcare industry to celebrate and validate the best of the best in health technology.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough 'Best In-Home Testing Solution' Award and the Juniper Research's Digital Health Innovation 'Best Digital Diagnostics Solution' 2023 Award. The company has offices in Boston, London, and Tel-Aviv.

