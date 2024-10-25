Healthy.io Wins Top Honor for Innovations in Healthcare at the the 6th Annual Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards at HLTH

The developer of the world's first FDA-cleared, smartphone-powered kidney test won in the Best in Class - Home Health Diagnostic category for increasing access to Chronic Kidney Disease testing

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io is proud to announce its selection as a Winner of the 2024 Digital Health Hub Awards, hosted by The Digital Health Hub Foundation at the renowned HLTH global healthcare conference. Healthy.io earned the esteemed Digital Healthy in the Best in Class - Home Health Diagnostic category. Healthy.io's General Manager Becca LaFond and VP of Strategy and Partnerships Adam Russell were on-site to accept the award.

This recognition highlights Healthy.io's commitment to expanding access to kidney disease testing for vulnerable populations. With an estimated 35 million U.S. adults affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD)—of which about 90% remain undiagnosed—there is a critical need to democratize access to testing. Healthy.io's Minuteful Kidney test, the first FDA-cleared kidney test powered by a smartphone, provides instant access to clinical-grade results and allows at-risk people to test their kidney health from home. The Digital Health Hub Awards honor Healthy.io's achievements in leveraging digital technologies to improve testing and patient outcomes.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Digital Health Hub Foundation for our work empowering patients through accessible testing solutions," said Geoff Martin, CEO at Healthy.io. "At Healthy.io, our mission has always been to break down barriers to care, and with our smartphone-powered Minuteful Kidney test, we're bringing life-saving diagnostics to those who need them most. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home health diagnostics."

The Digital Health Hub Awards, presented at the prestigious HLTH conference, are a highly competitive honor in the health tech space, with around 5,000 submissions in 2024. The HLTH conference, known for being one of the largest and most influential events in the healthcare industry, attracts thousands of attendees, including industry leaders, policymakers, and investors.

"The competition this year has been extraordinary, with an overwhelming number of submissions from groundbreaking companies worldwide. We congratulate our winners whose innovations have truly impressed our esteemed panel of judges. The Digital Health Hub Foundation looks forward to witnessing the profound impact our champions continue to make in the healthcare space." said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman and Founder of The Digital Health Hub Foundation.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to support the world's most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, our 30,000-member community has been dedicated to fostering innovation, including early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors. Through our annual awards, we bring together the healthcare industry to celebrate and validate the best of the best in health technology.

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough 'Best In-Home Testing Solution' Award and the Juniper Research's Digital Health Innovation 'Best Digital Diagnostics Solution' 2023 Award. The company has offices in Boston, London, and Tel-Aviv.

