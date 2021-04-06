HealthyVerify Introduces $100,000 Guarantee to Ensure Businesses Remain Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyVerify, the nation's first virus-mitigation certification led by a world-renowned medical team, has announced a $100,000 guarantee against a workplace outbreak of COVID-19. HealthyVerify works with businesses of all sizes to ensure the correct protocols and procedures are in place to safely protect staff, customers and the community against the spread of viruses, including COVID-19.

With a HealthyVerify Certification, more than 200 locations across the U.S. have safely reopened and remained open since March 2020.

Since March 2020, HealthyVerify has certified more than 200 locations including school districts, restaurants, gyms, city municipalities, theatres and professional sports facilities, to name a few.

"We stand behind our medical team and the protocols they develop for each location," explained HealthyVerify CEO, Kevin J. Berk. "In the event of a cluster outbreak of COVID-19 at a HealthyVerify-certified location, we will cover up to $100,000 in out-of-pocket medical expenses."

HealthyVerify provides three core services to businesses:

Develops health-safety standards and programs customized to individual businesses, organizations, schools or venues; Offers expert assistance with implementing new standards, including training employees and managers; Issues a certification that the new cleanliness and sanitization procedures and protocols have been implemented. Routine inspections are also conducted to ensure the certification protocols are maintained.

HealthyVerify has partnered with Arizona State University to reduce the workplace risk of spreading infectious diseases and collaborates with Barrow Neurological Institute, via HealthyVerify's medical director, Dr. Ana Moran, an infectious disease specialist.

"We are so confident in the leadership of Dr. Moran and her team, that we are willing to stand behind it with a $100,000 guarantee," said Jordan Rose, Healthy Verify co-founder. "For businesses to open, and stay open, they need to know that a team of medical experts stands firmly behind them with health and safety as the top priorities."

A business that has successfully earned a HealthyVerify certification is not only protecting their employees, customers and community against the spread of COVID-19 but against the transmission of most air-borne viruses.

Among the list of businesses that have been HealthyVerify Certified:

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Offerpad ( Arizona , Alabama , Florida , Georgia , Nevada , North Carolina , South Carolina , Texas )

, , , , , , , ) MLB Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Facility

Live Nation / Gila River Indian Community ( Arizona )

) Ballet Arizona

Manoa Valley Theatre ( Hawaii )

) Numerous school districts ( Arizona , Hawaii )

, ) Macayo's Mexican Grill (7 Arizona locations)

"HealthyVerify was the best choice we could have made in order to provide insight and a review process for our reopening plans and procedures. Their experts were able to guide us and work with us to find solutions to what seemed to be an overwhelming task," recalled Mark Grado, General Manager of Rawhide Event Center & Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. "HealthyVerify provided the ability for me to feel good about reopening our businesses knowing we were doing everything possible to give our guests and clients peace of mind when on our property, or in our facilities."

About HealthyVerify

HealthyVerify is the nation's first virus-mitigation certification program led by a world-renowned medical team of infectious disease specialists. HealthyVerify works with businesses of all sizes to ensure the correct protocols and procedures are in place to safely protect staff, customers and the community against the spread of viruses. With a HealthyVerify Certification, more than 200 locations across the U.S. have safely reopened and remained open since March 2020. HealthyVerify is under the medical direction of Dr. Ana Moran, an infectious disease specialist at Barrow Neurological Institute, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Media contact:

Andrea Toch

[email protected]

602-405-8335

SOURCE HealthyVerify