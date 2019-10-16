Healtor Secures Stacked Real Estate Board

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology company that makes it easier to manage and monetize medical and wellness office timeshares is now officially endorsed and advised by a star-studded lineup of commercial real estate experts.

The Jersey City startup, which has recently cleared the milestone of 1,000 providers connecting through the Healtor platform which represents a marketplace of over 1M square feet of timeshare transactions nationally, and has partnered with a number of health systems in early stage feature development.

Introducing: Healtor and its prestigious Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Advisory Board.

The impressive Advisory Board roster includes Chris Bodnar, Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Healthcare Capital Markets (HCM) at CBRE; Andrew Dick, Esq. - Hall Render; Ruth Kochenderfer, SVP for Healthcare Risk - Marsh; Rex Lowe, EVP, Healthcare - Lincoln Harris CSG; Lon Mapes, President - LDM Commercial; John Pollock - CEO, Meridian; and Angie Weber - First Vice President, CBRE.

These movers and shakers are also well known and trusted leaders in the CRE community, each having personally experienced the main pain points Healtor effectively remedies.

"We have assembled the brightest minds in all of medical commercial real estate to solve a major issue that impacts tens of thousands of providers and millions of patients each year," says Founder & CEO Kirat Kharode. "Our platform fosters convenience and accessibility by bringing providers into communities where they are needed the most, and helping new practices thrive in an era of physician shortages, shrinking provider reimbursements, and rising healthcare costs."

Chris Bodnar, Vice Chair Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Healthcare Capital Markets (HCM) at CBRE adds, "Before Healtor, there was no easy way for owners and hospital operators of medical offices to timeshare and sublease their spaces. Kirat and his team are truly building a transformative platform that has the real potential to have a major impact on how the entire industry approaches innovative solutions in the future."

Healtor is a technology platform that combines the best aspects of a network of high-value providers with a marketplace like an Airbnb for medical office timesharing, compliance, and management. High-value providers are central to making this market network thrive by achieving better outcomes at lower costs, particularly for Medicare patients.

As strategists and advocates for the brand, the CRE Advisory Board Members will further develop and execute Healtor's mission to seamlessly manage all of the complexities involved in leasing medical office space — ensuring simplicity and compliance.

The Healtor team is honored to host such an upstanding and experienced CRE Advisory Board, and excited to utilize their expertise in guiding the company forward and upward.

