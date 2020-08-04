Healy World Activates Network Marketing to Serve 45 Countries

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you want an example of the power of network marketing—when its engine is a revolutionary product and its driver is an enthusiastic and able group of independent distributors—you need look no further than the USA launch of Healy World.

After a 2019 world tour to introduce "The Healy" to 44 other countries, Healy World launched sales in the USA on May 1, 2020, at a time when potential customers still were sequestered.

Many questioned the strategy of a German company launching a product in the USA when "Closed for Business" signs were posted in shop windows from Boston to Burbank. But Healy customers were enthusiastic. So, Healy Members taught their organizations how to use videoconferencing and other online tools to generate May retail sales of more than $9 million. And in June, as word of the benefits of Healy technology began to spread, sales went even higher!

"I'd like to take credit for the explosion in retail sales and Member sponsoring," says Healy World CEO Andreas Kornberger, a recognized expert in retail consumerism, "but the fact is that the dramatic success of retail sales is largely the result of the commitment of our enthusiastic Members and their patience confronting the challenges created by a launch of this size in a business climate still staggering due to historic challenges."

To be fair, Healy was doing what had never been done before during a time when many thought it couldn't be done. The result was often frustrating for customers waiting to receive their Healys and Members working to build sales organizations.

"We had enough product in the USA to support the launch we anticipated, but not nearly enough for the launch our Members gave us," says COO Carsten Marx, "and supply chain challenges were exacerbated by recent restrictions of air transport of technologies such as the Healy."

So, Healy World brought on staff and consultants to create systems responding to new transportation restrictions and speeding the throughput of getting the Healy to market. Because getting the Healy to people who need the benefits has been the mission of Healy from the beginning.

Healy Founder Marcus Schmieke says, "We chose network marketing as our distribution method because our goal is to provide the benefits of the Healy to as many people around the world as quickly as possible. Also, the Healy requires a degree of education to fully activate, and we recognize the power of Healy Members to demonstrate and to teach its performance."

Progressing from the Entrepreneurial Phase to the Management Stage

Management consultants and educators have long warned of the challenges associated with recognizing and accommodating a company's move from entrepreneurial development to management support and controls. And that transition—because it often is not recognized as essential or occurs too late—has been identified as the cause of failure in many technology companies.

And when a company sells and recruits so successfully as Healy and its Members, that transition comes sooner than late. Which is why Carston Marx reports, "As a result of such dramatic growth in sales, and so as more fully to support our customers and Members, we are transitioning corporate leadership to a more experienced management base."

One of those changes was replacing Dirc Zahlmann with the consumer-specific knowledge and management-specific skill set of new CEO Andreas Kornberger. (Additional international and regional developments are planned for the near future.)

"We have two motivating commitments," CEO Andreas Kornberger explains. "The most important we share with our Members: to fulfill the Healy Mission to benefit as many customers as possible, as quickly as practical. The second is to do whatever is required to support the satisfaction of our customers and the success of our Members. Whatever is required to assure professional corporate management and integrity, we will continue to do. We act swiftly to correct inefficiencies or a lack of probity."

Educating for Success

One of the ways Healy is pursuing excellence is by teaching Members to understand and explain the range of benefits associated with the Healy.

Martin Wittmann, CPO, explains, "The Healy is first and foremost a microcurrent device that is extraordinarily effective for treating local pain and muscle soreness."

FDA 510(k) Clearance of The Healy

"We applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," Wittman continues, "and received clearance to market Healy as a Class II medical device for local relief of acute, chronic, and arthritis pain and muscle soreness due to overexertion. When used in accordance with its directions, Healy delivers safe levels of microcurrent therapy comparable to other pain-relieving devices on the market. Unlike some similar devices, its small size and smartphone-app controls mean it can be worn even while exercising, working, or participating in other everyday activities."

Separate Frequency Benefits

Separate from the 510(k) clearance, the Healy also has wellness applications that use individualized frequencies delivered by extremely low levels of microcurrent to help balance the mind and body and relieve stress.

"These applications," Wittman says, "are based on emerging science that indicates subtle changes in cell vitality can be affected by particular frequencies. Clinical experience in other countries supports use of such frequencies, particularly in combination with goals and affirmations."

Healy frequency applications are designed to affect the electrical fields in and around the body – a phenomenon for which the U.S. National Institutes for Health has accepted the term "Biofield"—which plays an organizing and communicating role for the entire organism.

(The frequency applications available in the Healy are not part of the FDA-cleared medical device and do not provide medical advice; nor can they treat, cure, diagnose, prevent or mitigate disease.)

The Healy's ability to provide superior and convenient pain relief, combined with its ability to deliver innovative frequency applications for improved vitality and stress relief, have motivated enthusiastic customer response in 45 countries around the world, and Healy is investing in infrastructure to continue to serve customers and support Members with the resources they and the Healy deserve.

