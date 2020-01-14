Heap Welcomes Dennis Dresser as CRO

Dennis comes to Heap from Dialpad, where as CRO he scaled global sales, channels, and customer success functions and oversaw international expansion in EMEA. Before this he served as General Manager at Anaplan, where he built and scaled sales, alliances, and customer success as the company grew from $10M to >$200M ARR and a 2018 IPO. Dennis has also held leadership positions at Oracle Eloqua, IBM, and ATG, and since 2018 has been CRO in Residence at Bessemer Venture Partners.

Dennis joins other recent executive hires at Heap, including President and COO Ken Fine and Chief Customer Officer Marc Troyan. He comes to Heap at a critical period, as Heap comes off a fresh $55M Series C financing and is growing aggressively in multiple functions, including sales, product, engineering, and customer success.

"We're thrilled to welcome an executive of Dennis' caliber to Heap's management team," said Fine. "Dennis is not only a seasoned sales leader - he's a lifelong learner who cares deeply about developing high-performing, high morale teams. His expertise and passion will provide enormous value to the company."

Heap's mission is to power business decisions with truth. We empower product teams to focus on what matters — building the best products — not wrestling with their analytics platform. Heap automatically collects and organizes customer behavioral data, allowing product managers to improve their products with maximum agility. Over 6,000 businesses use Heap to drive business impact by delivering better experiences and better products. For more information visit https://heap.io.

