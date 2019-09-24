Heap Welcomes Ken Fine as President, COO

Ken brings success scaling multiple B2B SaaS companies including Medallia and Financial Engines where he helped lead those companies from early stage through >$200M in revenue and IPO. Prior to Heap, Ken was the CEO of Symphony Commerce which was acquired in 2018. During Ken's career, he has helped lead these companies through both both IPO and acquisition in a broad array of roles, including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Executive Officer.

Ken joins Heap at a critical stage in growth, as Heap comes off a fresh $55M Series C financing, looks to expand internationally, and aims to grow all of its functions, including engineering, sales, marketing, product, and customer success.

"With Ken, we don't just gain a leader who'll help scale Heap," said CEO Matin Movassate. "We gain a leader who'll help us build the culture we evangelize to our own customers. One that grounds decisions in truth (rather than ego) and pushes for customer centricity."

About Heap

Heap's mission is to power business decisions with truth. We empower product teams to focus on what matters — building the best products — not wrestling with their analytics platform. Heap automatically collects and organizes customer behavioral data, allowing product managers to improve their products with maximum agility. Over 6,000 businesses use Heap to drive business impact by delivering better experiences and better products. For more information visit https://heap.io

SOURCE Heap Inc.

Related Links

https://heap.io

