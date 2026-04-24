HEAPETS Launches Global Pet Cleaning Ecosystem to Combat Airborne Pet Hair

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAPETS has announced the worldwide launch of its full-scenario pet cleaning solution, a technology-driven ecosystem designed to eliminate what it calls "airborne pet hair anxiety" for pet owners. At its core, the brand is building toward a broader vision—serving as a quiet guardian of pet health environments, where cleanliness and air quality are seamlessly maintained in the background of everyday life.

HEAPETS

As pet ownership continues to grow globally, many households face a persistent issue that goes beyond visible mess—pet hair that lingers in the air. Traditional cleaning tools often fall short, with vacuums limited to surfaces and standard air purifiers optimized for fine dust rather than heavier or floating pet hair. HEAPETS addresses this gap with a system designed specifically for pet environments, helping create spaces that feel consistently clean, breathable, and comfortable for both pets and their owners.

At the core of the lineup is the HEAPETS P339 High-Power Air Purifier, engineered for multi-pet homes and large dogs. With a powerful motor and high air intake, it captures heavier, coarser pet hair that conventional purifiers often miss. You can explore the product here and watch it in action in this video. The P339 is priced at $249.99.

Complementing it is the HEAPETS P358 Pet Floating Hair Purifier, designed to capture fine, lightweight airborne hair—especially from cats—using directional airflow to trap visible floating fur before it spreads. Learn more about it here and see the results in this video. This model offers an accessible entry point at $89.99.

To complete the system, the HEAPETS Handheld Vacuum for Pet Homes offers a lightweight, cordless solution for cleaning sofas, carpets, and pet furniture—areas air purifiers cannot reach. More details are available here. Priced at $69.99, it rounds out the ecosystem with an easy, affordable way to maintain surfaces between deeper cleans.

"Pet ownership shouldn't come at the cost of home cleanliness or respiratory health," said Carl Meng, marketing director. "HEAPETS was created to leverage advanced cleaning technology to build a truly hair-free comfort space for pet owners worldwide."

By integrating air purification and surface cleaning into a unified system, HEAPETS is shaping a new standard for pet-friendly living—one where the environment itself is actively cared for. In that vision, the brand positions itself as truly a guardian; protecting and supporting healthier, more harmonious homes.

About HEAPETS

HEAPETS is a global pet care technology brand focused on solving the challenges of pet-related cleanliness through advanced engineering and design. Its product ecosystem targets airborne and surface-level pet hair, offering a comprehensive solution for modern pet households.

SOURCE HEAPETS