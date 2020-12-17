Heapps/Mitchell give Malcolm Thomas Green Light to Launch SellMyFinancialPractice

We will provide solo entrepreneurs a straightforward approach to protect their business immediately. Tweet this

"There are lot of great companies and sites providing resources to advisors like practice valuations and DIY deal kits. Our company is different, with our industry experience, we want to simplify the process for individual advisors, and rather than just telling them how to do it, we have a national network of buyers already lined up, and will do it for them," said Thomas.

Heapps is no stranger to succession planning. In 2006 he sold his Pennsylvania firm and later tapped Thomas to implement that very same model while they were at John Hancock's broker dealer Signator Investors. The exclusive program quickly saw double digit adoption. Heapps returned to his advisory roots in 2017 when he partnered with industry veteran, Robert Mitchell, where they founded Innovative Financial Group and later MyRemoteFA®. After several acquisitions, Innovative Financial Group is among the largest of Royal Alliance firms with over 4 billion of AUA. MyRemoteFA now serves clients in 47 states with over 200 million in AUA and acts as a turnkey continuity partner for the majority of IFG's independent affiliated advisors.

"The majority of current firm owners are emotionally attached to the client relationships and businesses they have built. Making sure their successor will provide the same level of care is paramount, we understand that perspective firsthand," said Heapps.

"I am glad to be part of the solution to the dilemma that so many advisors are faced with. The lack of continuity planning for existing advisors is alarming and that's been exacerbated by new regulations and the current pandemic. We will provide solo entrepreneurs a straightforward approach to protect their business immediately," said Mitchell.

About SellMyFinancialPractice

Sell My Financial Practice is a succession planning company for financial advisors founded by financial advisors, that acts as a catalyst for advisors who do not have their businesses protected with a continuity and succession plan. It focuses on assisting advisors with less than one million in annual revenue to value, protect, maximize, and ultimately realize the value of the business the advisor has built.

About Innovative Financial Group

Innovative Financial Group (IFG) is a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with over 130 affiliated advisors running independent practices. The affiliated advisors in IFG's national network are primarily focused on financial planning and investment management with over 4 billion in AUA. As one of the largest firms within Royal Alliance, IFG is committed to helping financial advisors grow, preserve, and increase the value of their businesses while serving their clients more effectively.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (833) 411-6932

www.askifg.com

www.SellMyFinancialPractice.com

2908 Poston Ave, Suite 1

Nashville, TN 37203

SOURCE SellMyFinancialPractice