'Hear' for the Holidays

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of the year is just around the corner, which means the season of crowded holiday gatherings with family, friends, and co-workers is quickly approaching. When you're a person experiencing hearing loss, a crowded gathering can be intimidating and sometimes unforgiving, oftentimes making social isolation a more appealing alternative. The International Hearing Society (IHS) encourages individuals to take actionable steps to address their hearing loss so they can enjoy the holidays with confidence.

"The holidays can be overwhelming for individuals with hearing loss because of background noise that magnifies their struggles to understand conversation. And, there can be denial attached to admitting it. This is where a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist comes in. They will work with you or your loved one to come up with a solution that caters to your needs and coach you through how to go about addressing it with others," said IHS President Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS.

The first step to addressing your hearing loss is to schedule a hearing evaluation. If you're unsure if you need one, here are some guidelines:

People should get their hearing tested every three years

People regularly exposed to noise should have an annual hearing test

People who notice a change in their hearing or develop tinnitus should have their hearing checked as soon as possible

Current hearing aid wearers should have an annual hearing test

Find a licensed Hearing Aid Specialist near you

Below are few tips from the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) for you and your loved ones this holiday season:

Choose a seat with a wall behind you to avoid background noise and distance yourself from a bustling kitchen, if possible

Have conversations one-on-one in other rooms, or away from the noise

Give yourself frequent breaks, as group settings are tiring physically and mentally

Tell the other person you didn't hear and ask them to repeat

Speak clearly while facing guests, and avoid talking while chewing or drinking

Minimize household noises during conversations—running water, dishwasher, dogs barking, or kids playing nearby all interfere with listening

In regard to these tips, HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley said, "Enjoying time with loved friends and family is easier when everyone is thoughtful about the hearing needs of the people around them. People with hearing loss can set themselves up for success by asking for specific seating arrangements, using appropriate hearing assistive devices, and taking breaks when needed. Everyone else can help by being familiar with the needs of those with hearing loss. Simple things like minimizing background noise during a conversation, looking at the person you're talking to and asking if there's anything else you can do will go a long way toward making the day less stressful for all."

With these steps and tips in mind, you are well on your way to making holiday gatherings in your home/office less intimidating and more understanding.

About the International Hearing Society

The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide, including hearing aid specialists. IHS members are engaged in the practice of performing hearing assessments, selecting, ordering the use of, fitting, and dispensing hearing instruments, counseling patients, and providing aftercare services. Founded in 1951, IHS protects, represents, and promotes the interests of hearing healthcare and hearing healthcare professionals. For more information visit www.ihsinfo.org.

