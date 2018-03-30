Hear Four Songs Now From Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

"Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)" by John Legend, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" by Sara Bareilles, "Superstar" by Brandon Victor Dixon and the "Overture" are now available for repeat listening via all digital service providers. Aside from these four songs, the remainder of the soundtrack will be taken from the live event and released digitally April 6 and on a two-CD set April 27.

The all-star cast features Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner John Legend (Jesus Christ), Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Sara Bareilles (Mary Magdalene), rock icon Alice Cooper (King Herod) and Tony Award-winning producer and "Hamilton" alum Brandon Victor Dixon (Judas). The stellar cast also includes Tony nominee Ben Daniels (Pontius Pilate), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Caiaphas), Broadway veteran Jason Tam (Peter), "M. Butterfly" star Jin Ha (Annas) and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall (Simon Zealotes).

The production will be helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux. Rounding out the full, award-winning creative team is Emmy Award-winning live television director and executive producer Alex Rudzinski ("Hairspray Live!," "Dancing With the Stars"), Emmy- and Tony Award-winning costumer designer Paul Tazewell ("The Wiz Live!," "Hamilton"), Grammy Award-winning music producer Harvey Mason Jr. ("The Wiz Live!"), musical director Nigel Wright ("Jesus Christ Superstar" world arena tour), production designer Jason Ardizzone-West ("Adele Live in NYC") and choreographer Camille A. Brown ("Once on This Island").

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," a staged version of the original rock musical, will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Jesus Christ Superstar" album hit #1 on the Billboard charts and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus' life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway and starred Jeff Fenholt as Jesus and Ben Vereen as Judas. It was nominated for five Tonys, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Vereen. Lloyd Webber won a Drama Desk Award for Most Promising Composer.

Since then, the musical has been considered a classic and has become a staple of theatre and music organizations throughout the world. It has been performed in nearly 20 countries and translated into 18 different languages. There have been many revivals of "Jesus Christ Superstar" over the 46 years since its debut, including 2000 and 2012 Broadway versions that each earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical. The 1973 film was directed by Oscar winner Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" will be produced by Universal Television, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS comprises the imprints Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway. Our artists range from icons to newly developing talents in classical, crossover and adult alternative music, plus new and legendary jazz artists. Our vast catalog of musical theater recordings features classic shows and original cast albums of today's Broadway hits including SpongeBob SquarePants The Broadway Musical, Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, Groundhog Day, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On Your Feet!, Kinky Boots, Once, If/Then and An American in Paris. Visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com for more info.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert – Original Soundtrack Of The NBC Television Event Tracklist:

DISC 1 - CD



Overture

Heaven on Their Minds

What's The Buzz / Strange Thing Mystifying

Everything's Alright

This Jesus Must Die

Hosanna

Simon Zealotes / Poor Jerusalem

Pilate's Dream

The Temple

Everything's Alright (Reprise)

I Don't Know How to Love Him

Damned for All Time / Blood Money

DISC 2 - CD



The Last Supper

Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)

Transition

The Arrest

Peter's Denial

Pilate and Christ

King Herod's Song

Transition After Herod

Could We Start Again, Please?

Judas's Death

Trial Before Pilate (Including The 39 Lashes)

Superstar

The Crucifixion

John Nineteen:Forty One

Curtain Call

