Hear from government enforcement leaders at HCCA's 5th Annual Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your organization responsive to the ever-increasing emphasis on healthcare compliance issues by enforcement authorities?

At the Health Care Compliance Association's (HCCA's) 5th Annual Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference, attendees will hear first-hand from government officials about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities. Held November 3-6, 2019 in Washington, DC, the conference will feature a robust agenda of sessions presented by government enforcement leaders and other industry professionals.

"Enforcement officials expect organizations to take reasonable precautions to prevent fraud and other compliance issues," says Gerry Zack, HCCA CEO. "This conference is a once-a-year opportunity to gain insight into properly monitoring, detecting, investigating, and managing violations."

One of this year's general sessions is a new Government Enforcement Panel. This exciting panel, moderated by Kirk Ogrosky, Partner, Arnold & Porter LLP, includes the following government officials:

Lisa Re, Assistant Inspector General for Legal Affairs, Office of Inspector General (OIG)

Alec Alexander, Deputy Administrator, CMS Director, Center for Program Integrity, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Gustav W. Eyler, Director, Consumer Protection Branch, US Department of Justice (DOJ)

David Tanay, Division Chief, Health Care Fraud Division, Michigan Department of Attorney General

Andy Mao, Acting Director, Civil Fraud Section, Commercial Litigation Branch, US DOJ

The panel will discuss DOJ criminal and civil enforcement priorities, OIG and CMS enforcement initiatives, and Medicaid fraud enforcement priorities.

Visit www.hcca-info.org/hecc for more information.

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,700+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 60+ conferences annually, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association

