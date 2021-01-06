Hear Leadership Lessons From CEO of Global Smart Transportation Organization

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Phoenix is kicking off the new year online with keynote speaker David Roberts, president and CEO of Verra Mobility, a global leader in smart transportation, focusing on smart cities, smart roadways, and the connected systems that tie them seamlessly together.

Roberts has served as president and CEO of Verra Mobility since May 2018, after joining the company as chief operating officer in August 2014. His past roles include president and CEO of BillingTree (a multi-channel electronic payment platform company) and managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, leading the Equity Plan Services business. He joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch via sale of Equity Methods, where he served as CEO.

Join us live on Zoom Wednesday, Jan. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets are available for $50. A discount is available for W. P. Carey alumni. Email [email protected] to learn more.

Please visit econclubphx.org to register, or contact the ECP team at 480-727-0596 for more information about this and other upcoming events.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser

W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

480-965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

