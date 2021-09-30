Hear Ye, Hear Ye: TUSHY Ushers in the Premium Pottying Renaissance With Royally Luxurious Electric Bidet Seat: the TUSHY Ace

Equipped with unrivaled booty-washing technology wrapped in sleek design, the TUSHY Ace turns any toilet into a throne and every pottying experience into pampering. Thanks to its high-class features, pottying with the TUSHY Ace turns every poop into a royal flush. Features include:

State-of-the-art remote control, complete with precision functions with capacitive touch and haptic feedback for a posh sensory experience.

Signature automatic self-cleaning nozzle that keeps your TUSHY poo-free.

Temperature control for season-appropriate bum-washing.

The warmest greeting from a heated seat.

Derri-air dryer – ooh la la!

On-demand support from our 100,000 5-star rating strong Poo-Rus.

"For those who want to have a royally clean nether region, the TUSHY Ace delivers a truly ass-pirational experience that leaves your down-there sparkling clean," said Miki Agrawal, TUSHY's Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "We learned through extensive market research that the most important features people want are a heated seat, warm water and a blow dryer for the bottom so that they can go tree-free and toilet paper-free forever! Anything else is too much so we kept it simple and effective. We also learned that people find most existing bidet seat remote controls to be confusing, so we made ours not only the most aesthetically-pleasing, but also the most user-friendly."

To celebrate the royal occasion, TUSHY today decrees that if there is a Royal Flush played during the 2021 World Series of Poker (Sept. 30, 2021 through Nov. 23, 2021), it will grant Americans their own royal flush by making the TUSHY Ace free for one hour after the hand is played on HelloTushy.com with the code ROYALFLUSH.

Priced at $599, the TUSHY Ace can be purchased now at www.hellotushy.com.

ABOUT TUSHY

TUSHY is a millennial bathroom brand shifting the culture around 'hole' body health and wellness care down there. Offering a variety of bathroom sanitation products, including attachable and portable bidets, bamboo towels and bamboo toilet paper, TUSHY helps people live cleaner, healthier, environmentally-friendly lives. TUSHY wants to forever change the way people clean their rears.

