hear.com Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

UTRECHT, Netherlands, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hear.com, the largest online provider of expert, medical-grade hearing care globally, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of the common shares of hear.com N.V. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. hear.com intends to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HCG."

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as active book-running managers. BofA Securities, William Blair, and Truist Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC's website or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by email to [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, via Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, telephone (800) 503-4611 or by emailing [email protected]; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected].

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About hear.com

hear.com is on a mission to bring high quality hearing care to anyone, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the Netherlands, hear.com has grown to become the largest online provider of expert, medical-grade hearing care globally. hear.com has helped millions get on the path to better hearing with its Hearing Success Program.

