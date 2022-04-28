hear.com Unveils Next-Gen Addition to Horizon AX Hearing Aid Line

Nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss globally by 2050, yet there is a gap in hearing care driven by both limited affordability and access to quality devices, along with the perceived stigma of hearing aids. When combined with hear.com's two-tier case management approach, the new Horizon AX line goes a long way toward addressing the root causes of subpar hearing care and acceptability. The hear.com Horizon AX hearing aid line boasts an elite, revolutionary sound experience not found in any other hearing devices on the market today. The stylish design offers discrete placement and provides users with excellent speech understanding, built-in situation detection technology, and bespoke features specifically for the more active user, including:

Speech Focus Mode provides an extra boost of crystal-clear speech comprehension by identifying and suppressing background noise in real time – allowing the user to focus on one-on-one conversations even in noisy environments like restaurants, sporting events, conferences, etc.

Panorama Mode boosts sound clarity in a 360-degree radius around the user, ensuring clear and realistic comprehension from every direction.

Relax Mode mutes microphones at the touch of a button and emits serene, stress-relieving ocean sounds.

Horizon AX products also make it possible to clear speech understanding, combining the most innovative technology with the experience of over three million customer consultations. Using two separate processors, this state-of-the-art technology significantly increases the contrast between speech and background noise, making speech more easily understandable and accentuating frequencies at the user's fingertips.

"The best hearing aid we've ever sold," hear.com's Horizon AX seamlessly connects users to the world. All devices come with Bluetooth connection, rechargeable batteries, and direct integration with both Apple iPhone and Android products. The Horizon smartphone app for simple, discreet hearing care management allows users to access music, telephone calls, podcasts and even TV with the Streamline TV feature.

Featuring three unique styles – the Style, Go and Mini – the Horizon AX line is designed to offer cutting-edge technology without compromising style or comfort. The line is available in multiple colors with a sleek behind-the-ear style and will be available as in-the-canal hearing aids later this year.

The hear.com Horizon AX is available to be fit today either via a hand-selected hear.com partner audiologist or the company's Tele-Audiology option. hear.com's Clinic-in-a-Box™ Tele-Audiology journey delivers a package including a tablet, hearing aids, and all diagnostic equipment needed to conduct a high-quality medical hearing evaluation and fitting of hearing devices, right to your doorstep, and is proven to deliver superior outcomes versus in-clinic fittings.

For more information on the new Horizon AX line or to begin your no-risk trial with our Hearing Success Program™, please visit www.hear.com .

About hear.com

We have built hear.com focused on our mission to bring high quality hearing care to anyone, anywhere. hear.com was founded a little less than a decade ago with the goal to become the most consumer-centric hearing care company worldwide. A relentless focus on improving outcomes for baby boomers allowed us to scale the company from two founders to 1,500 employees in 11 countries. We are the #1 global company in online hearing care and the fastest growing hearing care company in the last 10 years.

