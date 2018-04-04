Heard Well Joins Influencers And Musicians In New Podcast Series By Castbox

Heard Well's first foray into podcasting brings together trending artists and creators to talk new music and trends in a first of its kind podcasting experience. Paired by their distinct talents and aesthetics, guests open up beyond their public personas and share personal accounts sparked by their shared love for music. Episodes conclude with special musical performances curated by today's top influencers like YouTube personality Tyler Oakley and teen vlogger Lohanthony.

"As more and more people tune in to podcasts for entertainment and inspiration, we're striving to bring the newest, most captivating content to our listeners," said Renee Wang, CEO and co-founder of Castbox. "This collaboration is an exciting step for Castbox, one that helps us reach a younger, more socially connected demographic. We're thrilled to be working with a partner that speaks to this growing segment of listeners."

Heard Well Now also gives listeners behind-the-scenes content, exclusive artist interviews, sneak peaks, and more. The Castbox original series will be onsite at major music festivals and events to speak with artists and share the action with its listeners. This month, Heard Well Now is kicking off spring musical festival season at Coachella in Palm Springs, CA.

"Podcasting is a cultural phenomenon and a perfect medium to spread our passion for music. The format allows us to take fans on a journey into the minds of their favorite influencers while celebrating up-and-coming artists," said Jeremy Wineberg, co-founder of Heard Well. "By working with an innovative podcasting partner like Castbox, we can focus on creating unique, community-driven content for a much wider audience."

Heard Well Now is available on Castbox and distributed through all major podcast-streaming platforms like Apple Podcast and Spotify. To listen to the first installment in the Heard Well podcast series, visit https://castbox.fm/x/Euto.

About Heard Well

Heard Well is a first of its kind music company powered by social tastemakers and their

communities. Heard Well is composed of four different business lines, including Heard Well

Records, Publishing, Radio, and Now. Heard Well partners with the world's most influential

youth to curate playlists of their favorite emerging artists. Heard Well was created in 2015, is

headquartered in Los Angeles, California and was founded by Connor Franta, Andrew Graham,

and Jeremy Wineberg.

About Castbox

Castbox is an award-winning global podcast platform that enables anyone to easily find,

access, create and enjoy spoken audio content. Castbox gives users access to endless content

in multiple languages, anywhere, through any device. Castbox's proprietary technology includes

features like curated podcast recommendations and in-audio deep search to customize the

listening experience.

