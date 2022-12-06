Hearing Aid Devices: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report provides a detailed analysis of the hearing aid market.This report highlights the current and future market potential of hearing aids, along with a discussion of the drivers, restraints and challenges in the market.







The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rankings for key market players.It covers the competitive landscape and regulatory scenario.



The report details the market share of hearing aids based on product, patient type and type of hearing loss.



The market is segmented into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, in-the-ear (ITE) aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids and canal hearing aids, based on product. The study does not cover hearing implants and Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAP) under the scope of this study.



The market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric patients and into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss types.The report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.



The report explains the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific segment. Market estimate data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year and forecast out to 2027.



Report Includes:

- 71 data tables and 27 additional tables

- A detailed overview of the global markets for hearing aid devices within the MedTech industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hearing aids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for hearing aid devices market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, patient type, type of hearing loss, and region

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the global market outlook of hearing aid devices

- Review of the international regulatory landscape for hearing aids with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

- Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, WS Audiology, GN Store Nord A/S, and Starkey Hearing Technologies



Summary:

The global market for hearing aids was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is forecast to grow from $REDACTED in 2022 to reach $REDACTED by the end of 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.



In this report, the global market is segmented by product, patient type, type of hearing loss, and geographic region.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

Hearing loss affects a large percentage of the global population.Hearing aids enhance hearing and speech ability.



The increasing population and the growing adoption rate of these devices provide extensive opportunities to the players in the market.



Furthermore, technological advances are critical factors in the hearing aid market.Digital hearing aids dominate the market and analog hearing aids are obsolete.



Regulatory requirements change over time.Changing regulations for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids will significantly impact the hearing aid market.



This study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the hearing aid market. This report provides an analysis of factors governing growth in the hearing aid industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those companies looking to expand markets



