Hearing Aid Market 2023-2027, Segmentation by product, end-user and geography; CAGR accelerating at 7.24% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing Aid Market report goes into detail on market segmentation by product (hearing devices and hearing implants), end-user (adults and pediatricians), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World). During the projection period, hearing devices segment market share will expand significantly.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aid Market 2021-2025

Hearing aid market is categorized by Technavio as a subsegment of the global healthcare equipment market. According to projections, the market will grow by USD 3,652.5 million. The increased usage of binaural hearing aids is driving market expansion, while constraints such as the presence of hearing aid replacements may limit market growth. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for hearing aid is anticipated to expand at a CAGR CAGR of 7.24%.

Major hearing aid market trends and insights

The ongoing development of new products by vendors that invest extensively in R&D is one of the major trends in the global hearing aid market. Such market product modifications will result in an increase in demand for hearing aids. Upgraded items will also inspire competitors to invest extensively in producing improved products in order to preserve their market position. As a result, the launch of new products will enhance the market's revenue inflow over the forecast period.

Know more about the trends along with market challenges. Click here to get the sample report!

About hearing aid market customer landscape & market vendors

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth in the use of binaural hearing aids is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the battery concerns for hearing aids may impede the market growth.

Major market vendors

To help businesses improve their market position, the hearing aid market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amplifon Ltd, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., and Cochlear Ltd.

Learn more about vendors such as Beltone., Demant AS, Bernafon AG, and other vendors in the market. Click here to get sample reports for more insights!

Regional insights

During the forecast period, Europe is expected to contribute 35% to worldwide market growth. Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly discussed the geographical trends and factors that will affect the market throughout the projected period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Register today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report:

Sleeping Aids Market: The Global Sleeping Aids Market is expected to increase by USD 36,416.19 million between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 6.79%.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market: The hearing aids 3D printing devices market is expected to grow at a 17.16% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The market is expected to grow by USD 382.66 million. The market's growth is dependent on numerous factors, including an increase in the number of hearing aids 3D printing devices for research, increased cost efficiency and productivity, and increased acceptance of 3D printing technology.



Hearing Aid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,652.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, Amplifon SpA, Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Audicus Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Beltone, Bernafon AG, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Oticon Inc., RION Co. Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Widex AS, WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Don't miss out on critical insights, purchase our report now!

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hearing aid market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global hearing aid market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hearing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hearing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hearing implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hearing implants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Adults - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Adults - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Pediatricians - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Pediatricians - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pediatricians - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Pediatricians - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pediatricians - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advin Health Care

Exhibit 104: Advin Health Care - Overview



Exhibit 105: Advin Health Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Advin Health Care - Key offerings

12.4 Amplifon SpA

Exhibit 107: Amplifon SpA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Amplifon SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Amplifon SpA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Amplifon SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Amplifon SpA - Segment focus

12.5 Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Audicus Inc.

Exhibit 115: Audicus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Audicus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Audicus Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 118: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Beltone

Exhibit 121: Beltone - Overview



Exhibit 122: Beltone - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Beltone - Key offerings

12.9 Cochlear Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Demant AS

Exhibit 128: Demant AS - Overview



Exhibit 129: Demant AS - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Demant AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Demant AS - Segment focus

12.11 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 132: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 133: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 134: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

12.12 Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Exhibit 139: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 140: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 RION Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: RION Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: RION Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: RION Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Sonova AG

Exhibit 145: Sonova AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Sonova AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Sonova AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Sonova AG - Segment focus

12.16 Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 149: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 WS Audiology AS

Exhibit 152: WS Audiology AS - Overview



Exhibit 153: WS Audiology AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: WS Audiology AS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio