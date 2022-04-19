Hearing Aid Market Size to grow by USD 3.72 Billion | 37% of the growth contribution from Europe | Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hearing aid market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of almost 7.73%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for hearing aid in Europe. The rise in the aging population and the prevalence of hearing loss will facilitate the hearing aid market growth in Europe over the forecast period. In terms of product, the hearing aids segment held the largest market share in 2021 and the segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period.
Unlock regional highlights and other segment insights, Read Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
Rising Number of Patients with Hearing Loss.
Genetic factors, noise pollution, trauma, aging, and bacterial infections are some of the causes of hearing impairment. Extensive emission of noise in heavy-duty industries also damages the hearing capacity of adults. Loud noise during drilling and dismantling operations can lead to hearing problems for construction workers. These are some of the factors that increase the chances of hearing loss among people and are expected to foster the demand for hearing aids during the forecast period.
Battery Concerns for Hearing Aids.
Advanced and multipurpose hearing aid devices witness the problem of less battery life. The battery life of hearing aids is affected by a number of variables. One of the major factors is the battery milliamp-hour (mAh) rating. Furthermore, factors of hearing aids such as signal intensity, gain control, sound input, and discharge voltage level also affect the battery life. Low humidity can cause a battery to drain fast due to batteries drying out faster under such conditions. Such factors are expected to negatively affect the market during the forecast period.
Access our detailed 131-page report and 127-Exhibits on Hearing Aid Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 at: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/hearing-aid-market-size-industry-analysis
Major Five Hearing Aid Companies:
- Amplifon SpA: The company offers In-The-Ear, Receiver In-The-Ear Canal, and Behind-The-Ear hearing aids.
- Cochlear Ltd.:The company offers cochlear implants, bone conduction implants, Middle-ear implants, and Cochlear True Wireless products.
- Demant AS: The company offers various hearing aids such as Oticon Alta2, Oticon Nera2, Oticon Ria2, Oticon Opn, Zerena 9, Saphira 3 Nano BTE, Enchant, Celebrate, and others.
- GN Store Nord AS: The company offers hearing aids such as ReSound LiNX Quattro, Beltone Amaze, ReSound ENZO 3D, ReSound LiNX 3D, ReSound Enya, ReSound Up Smart, ReSound Vea, Beltone Trust, Beltone Legend, and others.
- RION Co. Ltd.:The company offers various hearing instuments such as Rionet Digital BTE, Trimmer-type digital BTE, analog BTE, Custom-made ITE, Ready-made ITE, analog body aid, and waterproof hearing instruments.
Get Sample Report for More Information on Strategic Moves of Contributing Market Players
Other companies classified in the report as dominant and strong players are:
- SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC
- Sonova Holding AG:
- Soundwave Hearing LLC
- Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- WS Audiology AS
- Zounds Hearing Inc.
- Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd.:
- Audicus Inc.:
- Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
- Eargo Inc
- Elkon Pvt. Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- HORENTEK Srl
- Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd.
- MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
Speak to our Analysts for more insights on the competitive benchmarking insights for effective decision making
Hearing Aid Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Hearing aids - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Hearing implants - size and forecast 2021-2026
Hearing Aid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Related Reports:
Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Middle Ear Implants Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Hearing Aid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 3.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.3
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amplifon SpA, Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Audicus Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Eargo Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, HORENTEK Srl, Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, RION Co. Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Sonova Holding AG, Soundwave Hearing LLC, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hearing aids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hearing aids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hearing implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hearing implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amplifon SpA
- Exhibit 85: Amplifon SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Amplifon SpA - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Amplifon SpA - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Amplifon SpA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Amplifon SpA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 90: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 92: Audina Hearing Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cochlear Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Demant AS
- Exhibit 97: Demant AS - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Demant AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Demant AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Demant AS - Segment focus
- 10.7 GN Store Nord AS
- Exhibit 101: GN Store Nord AS - Overview
- Exhibit 102: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus
- 10.8 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Exhibit 105: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 106: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 RION Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: RION Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: RION Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: RION Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sonova Holding AG
- Exhibit 111: Sonova Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Sonova Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Sonova Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Sonova Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 WS Audiology AS
- Exhibit 118: WS Audiology AS - Overview
- Exhibit 119: WS Audiology AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: WS Audiology AS - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 126: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article