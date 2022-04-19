Hearing Aid Market Size to grow by USD 3.72 Billion | 37% of the growth contribution from Europe | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics

Rising Number of Patients with Hearing Loss .

Genetic factors, noise pollution, trauma, aging, and bacterial infections are some of the causes of hearing impairment. Extensive emission of noise in heavy-duty industries also damages the hearing capacity of adults. Loud noise during drilling and dismantling operations can lead to hearing problems for construction workers. These are some of the factors that increase the chances of hearing loss among people and are expected to foster the demand for hearing aids during the forecast period.

Battery Concerns for Hearing Aids.

Advanced and multipurpose hearing aid devices witness the problem of less battery life. The battery life of hearing aids is affected by a number of variables. One of the major factors is the battery milliamp-hour (mAh) rating. Furthermore, factors of hearing aids such as signal intensity, gain control, sound input, and discharge voltage level also affect the battery life. Low humidity can cause a battery to drain fast due to batteries drying out faster under such conditions. Such factors are expected to negatively affect the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Hearing Aid Companies:

Amplifon SpA: The company offers In-The-Ear, Receiver In-The-Ear Canal, and Behind-The-Ear hearing aids.

Cochlear Ltd.: The company offers cochlear implants, bone conduction implants, Middle-ear implants, and Cochlear True Wireless products.

Demant AS: The company offers various hearing aids such as Oticon Alta2, Oticon Nera2, Oticon Ria2, Oticon Opn, Zerena 9, Saphira 3 Nano BTE, Enchant, Celebrate, and others.

GN Store Nord AS: The company offers hearing aids such as ReSound LiNX Quattro, Beltone Amaze, ReSound ENZO 3D, ReSound LiNX 3D, ReSound Enya, ReSound Up Smart, ReSound Vea, Beltone Trust, Beltone Legend, and others.

RION Co. Ltd.:The company offers various hearing instuments such as Rionet Digital BTE, Trimmer-type digital BTE, analog BTE, Custom-made ITE, Ready-made ITE, analog body aid, and waterproof hearing instruments.

Other companies classified in the report as dominant and strong players are:

SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC

Sonova Holding AG:

Soundwave Hearing LLC

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

WS Audiology AS

Zounds Hearing Inc.

Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd.:

Audicus Inc.:

Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.

Eargo Inc

Elkon Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

HORENTEK Srl

Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd.

MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Hearing Aid Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hearing aids - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hearing implants - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hearing Aid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hearing Aid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amplifon SpA, Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Audicus Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Eargo Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, HORENTEK Srl, Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd., MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, RION Co. Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Sonova Holding AG, Soundwave Hearing LLC, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amplifon SpA

10.4 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.

10.5 Cochlear Ltd.

10.6 Demant AS

10.7 GN Store Nord AS

10.8 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

10.9 RION Co. Ltd.

10.10 Sonova Holding AG

10.11 Starkey Laboratories Inc.

10.12 WS Audiology AS

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

