Hearing Aid Market Size to grow by USD 3.72 billion, Increase in Development of New Products is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

Hearing Aid Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers hearing aid market segmentation by product (hearing aids and hearing implants) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Revenue Generating Segment - The hearing aid market share growth in the hearing aids segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the coming years, BTE hearing aids are expected to gain higher popularity in the market than other hearing devices, as they are ideal for most people with hearing problems.

37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key markets for hearing aid in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW). The rise in the aging population and the prevalence of hearing loss will facilitate the hearing aid market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Hearing Aid Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss

Growth in the use of binaural hearing aids

Growing focus on compliance with industrial standards

Hearing Aid Market: Vendor Analysis

The hearing aid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The hearing aid market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amplifon SpA, Arphi Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Audicus Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Eargo Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, HORENTEK Srl, Lisound Hearing Aid Fuzhou Co. Ltd., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, RION Co. Ltd., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Sonova Holding AG, Soundwave Hearing LLC, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc. among others.

Amplifon SpA - The company offers a wide range of hearing aids such as Invisible hearing aids and behind the ear.

Reasons to Buy Hearing Aid Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hearing aid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hearing aid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hearing aid market across Europe , North America , APAC, and South America

, , APAC, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hearing aid market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Hearing Aid Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hearing Aid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.72 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amplifon Spa, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH, Rion Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and WS Audiology AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hearing devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hearing Implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hearing implants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amplifon Ltd

11.4 Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.

11.5 Cochlear Ltd.

11.6 Demant AS

11.7 GN Store Nord AS

11.8 MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

11.9 RION Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sonova Holding AG

11.11 Starkey Laboratories Inc.

11.12 WS Audiology AS

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

