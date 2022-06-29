Hearing Aids Market Size (2022-2028) Value Projections, Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized in New Research Report Published by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners adds " Hearing Aids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Bone-Anchored Systems, Canal Hearing Aids, In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants, Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids, Receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) Hearing Aids, Others); Technology (Digital Hearing Aids and Conventional Hearing Aids)" research report to the Medical Device category of its store.

Key Recent Developments: Hearing Aids Market

In January 2021 , Oticon, announced launching of "Oticon More" a new hearing aid that builds on the company's proven brain hearing approach to offer the brain optimum input for better speech understanding.

Rising Incidences of Hearing Problems to Drive Demand for Hearing Aids:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to witness some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation. Additionally, over 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices, and an additional investment of less than US$1.40 per person is required to scale up hearing care services globally. For instance, over 5% of the global population-or 430 million people require rehabilitation to address disabling loss, accounting for almost 432 million adults and 34 million children. Also, it is projected that by 2050 over 700 million people, or one in every ten people, will suffer from disabling hearing loss. Such aforementioned factors accelerate the high adoption of hearing aids, ultimately driving the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Hearing Aids Market

Due to the high technological advancements particularly in United States and their increasing focus on digitalization and technological improvement, North America positively influences the global hearing aids market. Also, North America is responsible for raising awareness of hearing aids resulting in high adoption among the population. For records, the American Academy of Audiology has designated October as National Audiology Awareness Month, which focuses on advancements in hearing aids technology through several major manufacturers.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growing CAGR for hearing aids market during the forecast period. Hearing loss is the most common disorder among the Indian population, and demand for hearing aids has accelerated. For records, the WHO estimates reveal that approximately 63 million people are suffering from a significant auditory impairment in India, with an estimated prevalence of 6.3% among the Indian population. Therefore, the high adoption of hearing aids in developing countries like India, South Korea, and others is responsible for driving the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hearing Aids Market:

With the high demand for hearing aids among the hearing loss consumer base worldwide, the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and consumers' willingness to adopt elective healthcare. This is due to a sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the governments globally declared a stringent lockdown to control the spread of the disease. Also, the pandemic has affected the supply chain as there is not sufficient labor at manufacturing units, resulting in a lack of hearing aids products in the market. Additionally, stringent lockdowns have resulted in raw material shifting from the source places by causing a severe scarcity of raw materials for the manufacturers, affecting the export of hearing aids products. However, in the aftermath of the lockdown period, the manufacturers recovered from the scarcity of raw materials and resumed production.

The report segments the global Hearing Aids market as follows:

By Product:

Bone-Anchored Systems

Canal Hearing Aids

In-the-ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

Cochlear Implants

Behind-the-ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

Receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) Hearing Aids

Others

By Technology:

Digital Hearing Aids

Conventional Hearing Aids

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



UK



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Australia



South Korea



Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of SAM

Company Profiles:

Zounds Hearing

Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc.

Widex India Private Limited

Sonova

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

GN Store Nord A/S

MED-EL

William Demant Holding A/S

Cochlear Ltd.

Rion Co., Ltd

Expert Opinions on Hearing Aids Market:

During the course of the research study, various leading industry experts, global sales managers, key opinion leaders, and industry veterans shared their valuable and critical insights about global and regional trends related to the hearing aids market. As a result, the figure below summarizes a few expert opinions collected during the primary research for the global hearing aids market.

