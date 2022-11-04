Hearing Amplifiers Market, Growth of IoT-integrated devices with additional features to boost market growth - Technavio

120 Pages report segments the hearing amplifiers market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW))

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hearing amplifiers market size is expected to increase by USD 2.62 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The distribution channel segment will generate maximum revenue in the hearing amplifiers market, owing to the growing number of young and adult populations with hearing loss or other impairments across the globe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Amplifiers Market 2022-2026

In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources. Request Free Sample Report.

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Major Growth Trend

The hearing amplifiers market report the following factors as significant growth drivers during the forecast period:

Global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss

Growing focus on compliance with industrial standards

Increasing demand for minimally invasive ENT surgeries

The expansion of IoT-integrated products with extra functionalities will drive demand for hearing amplifiers globally. Rising demand for IoT-integrated devices is seen in the global market for hearing amplifiers. Advanced features including voice search capabilities, smartphone connectivity, RFID sensors, and biometrics analysis have become popular trends in the healthcare sector. Due to the growing popularity of smartphones, users from different industries can now choose from a wide range of products. Users benefit from improved connectivity and monitoring abilities thanks to smartphone connectivity. Download Free Sample Report.

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The global hearing amplifier market is fragmented, with many international players providing hearing aids with high functionality and compact designs. With growing advances in technology and product innovation, the competition in the market is intensifying. The increasing demand for digital hearing aids is creating new opportunities for vendors to enter this market. Various vendors are focusing on innovation and technological advances to develop upgraded products with competitive pricing to sustain market competition.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amplifon SpA: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as ampli mini, ampli connect, and ampli energy.

The company offers hearing amplifiers such as ampli mini, ampli connect, and ampli energy. Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd.: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as Cadenza T25 6, Cadenza T29 10, and Cadenza F02.

The company offers hearing amplifiers such as Cadenza T25 6, Cadenza T29 10, and Cadenza F02. Beurer GmbH: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as HA 85 Pair, HA 80 Single, and HA 55.

The company offers hearing amplifiers such as HA 85 Pair, HA 80 Single, and HA 55. Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as VHP 1608, VHP 1607, and VHP 1915.

The company offers hearing amplifiers such as VHP 1608, VHP 1607, and VHP 1915. InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as JH A32C, JH A17B OTC, and JH A620.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Hearing Amplifiers Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hearing amplifiers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hearing amplifiers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hearing amplifiers market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hearing amplifiers market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, accessories, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (cash pay and insurance).

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Market in US Product, Distribution Channel, and Revenue Stream - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) market in US segmentation by product (devices, masks, and aftermarket parts and accessories), distribution channel (offline and online), and revenue stream (insurance and cash pay).

Hearing Amplifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amplifon SpA, Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Care For You Co. Ltd., Cochlear Ltd., Eargo Inc., Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd., InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., Intricon Corp., Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC, MDHearingAid Inc., MEDca Hearing, Otofonix Hearing Solutions, Sound World Solutions, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and ZipHearing LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amplifon SpA

Exhibit 89: Amplifon SpA - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amplifon SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amplifon SpA - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amplifon SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amplifon SpA - Segment focus

10.4 Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Beurer GmbH

Exhibit 97: Beurer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Beurer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Beurer GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 106: InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC

Exhibit 109: Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.10 MEDca Hearing

Exhibit 112: MEDca Hearing - Overview



Exhibit 113: MEDca Hearing - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: MEDca Hearing - Key offerings

10.11 Otofonix Hearing Solutions

Exhibit 115: Otofonix Hearing Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 116: Otofonix Hearing Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Otofonix Hearing Solutions - Key offerings

10.12 Sound World Solutions

Exhibit 118: Sound World Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sound World Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Sound World Solutions - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio