Hearing Amplifiers Market size to grow by USD 28.29 billion from 2023-2028; Europe to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hearing amplifiers market size is expected to grow by USD 28.29 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Behind-the-ear and In-the-ear), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Amplifiers Market 2024-2028

Europe will offer 37% growth to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of hearing loss syndrome as well as technological progress. Hearing loss and impairments are majorly prevalent in people from countries like the UK, Germany, France, and others, which makes the UK, a leading country for the hearing amplifiers market in Europe in 2023. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Claratone, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Eargo Inc., Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology Co. Ltd., InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., Intricon Corp., MDHearingAid Inc., MEDca Hearing, Otofonix Hearing Solutions, Sonova AG, Sound World Solutions, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WS Audiology AS, ZipHearing LLC, Lucid Hearing Holding Co. LLC

Austar Hearing Science and Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd.: The company offers hearing amplifiers such as OTC digital rechargeable RIC hearing aids, affordable BTE open-fit digital rechargeable hearing aids, and many more.

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the growth in the availability of amplifiers in retail and other brick-and-mortar stores aided by the rising number of young and adult populations with deafness across the world.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Hearing Amplifiers Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss

Rising investments by market players

Growth in the use of binaural hearing amplifiers

Global rise in number of patients with hearing loss is a leading factor for market growth. According to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in June 2021, around 6,000 infants in the US were born with permanent hearing loss. A major factor impacting the ability to hear is the growing noise pollution across the globe.

The growth of IoT-integrated devices with additional features is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this hearing amplifiers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hearing amplifiers market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the hearing amplifiers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

