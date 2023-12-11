Hearing Examiners Issue Recommended Decisions in PNM 2024 Rate Review and Distribution Battery Filings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, the Hearing Examiners of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) issued recommended decisions in the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), application for a 2024 change in customer base rates and its application for 12 megawatts of distribution battery storage.

2024 Rate Review Filing

The recommended decision equates to a revenue increase of $6.1 million, based on a 9.26% return on equity and a 50% equity capitalization structure of $2,557 million of rate base. PNM's $63.8 million request included a 10.25% return on equity and 52% equity capitalization ratio of its $2,713 million rate base. The current authorized rates are based on a 9.575% return on equity with a 50% equity capitalization ratio.

"We understand the sensitivity to any cost increase in today's environment and have taken steps to offset nearly six years of inflationary costs on customer bills. However, this recommendation to disallow recovery for traditional legacy power sources as we step forward to lead New Mexico's energy transition is disappointing," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, Chairman and CEO of PNM Resources. "We will file our exceptions to the recommendation with the Commission to seek a more constructive outcome balancing the interests of all our stakeholders."

Adjustments related to traditional legacy power sources in the recommended decision include:

Disallowance of $64 million of rate base investments in the Four Corners coal plant;

of rate base investments in the Four Corners coal plant; No return on a $39 million regulatory asset associated with Palo Verde leasehold improvements, as well as a separate recommendation to retroactively refund $38 million associated with expiration of Palo Verde leases, and

regulatory asset associated with Palo Verde leasehold improvements, as well as a separate recommendation to retroactively refund associated with expiration of Palo Verde leases, and Maintaining current useful lives of existing gas plants beyond 2040, versus PNM's proposal to change these dates to 2040.

The recommendation also postpones recovery of $55 million of delayed rate base investments that may be requested again in future filings and $11 million of adjustments to forecasted annual costs.

Parties to the case have an opportunity to file exceptions to the recommended decision, along with responses to other parties' exceptions, before NMPRC consideration of a final order. The statutory period for a decision in the case ends January 4, 2024.

Distribution Battery Filing

The recommended decision in this case calls for approval of PNM's proposal to add 12 megawatts of distribution-level battery storage to expand the capacity of overloaded feeders at two locations. This innovative solution supports reliability and resilience of the grid and accommodates more renewable energy in these areas. The proposal was unopposed by intervening parties.

The project reflects $33 million of capital expenditures included in PNM's investment plans and is expected to be operational in 2024. PNM has indicated this type of solution could be implemented more broadly across its system and expects to file additional proposals.

Parties to the case have an opportunity to file exceptions to the recommended decision before NMPRC consideration of a final order. PNM requested approval of its proposal by the end of the 2023.

The recommended decisions and additional materials pertaining to the filings are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

