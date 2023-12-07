Hearing First Unveils 2024 Course Catalog with New Pediatric Audiology Offerings

News provided by

Hearing First

07 Dec, 2023, 11:55 ET

Catalog to Feature Over 40 Courses Featuring the Latest Research for Professionals to Improve Listening and Spoken Language Outcomes for Children with Hearing Loss

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing First, a subsidiary of the Oberkotter Foundation, has announced its 2024 course catalog. The catalog features new and return courses focused on pediatric audiology and Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) best practices to improve LSL outcomes for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. All courses are free to attend and learners can earn CE credits from the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), AG Bell Academy, and American Speech Language and Hearing Association (ASHA). The 2024 course catalog opened for registration earlier this week.

Continue Reading
Cutting-edge courses from Hearing First help pediatric audiologists and hearing healthcare professionals stay on the forefront of innovation, research-based information, and evidence-based protocols.
Cutting-edge courses from Hearing First help pediatric audiologists and hearing healthcare professionals stay on the forefront of innovation, research-based information, and evidence-based protocols.

Hearing First courses translate the latest research and evidence-based science for hearing healthcare industry professionals to apply to their practice. Courses are led by some of the industry's leading experts in pediatric audiology and LSL intervention, selected based on their research, experience, and expertise.

"The Oberkotter Foundation's mission to support families of children with hearing loss includes supporting the professionals who work with them. As a subsidiary of the foundation, Hearing First wants professionals to challenge their thinking, learn the latest research, and expand their knowledge of pediatric audiology and LSL best practices through online learning," said Dr. Teresa Caraway, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, CEO of Oberkotter Foundation. "The goal is to remove barriers to the information that will improve outcomes by creating free access to relevant, research-based information. In 2024, Hearing First expanded its course offerings and increased the number of pediatric-audiology focused courses to help achieve that goal."

Hearing First has placed an emphasis on coordinated collaborative care and the importance of a multidisciplinary team to support families. A small sample of the catalog topics includes:

  • Genetics and Childhood Hearing Loss
  • Autism and Hearing Loss
  • Imaging of the Auditory System
  • Auditory Neuropathy Spectrum Disorder
  • Best of Pediatric Audiology Literature - 2023
  • What's New in Pediatric Audiology Research: LOCHI, OCHL, CDaCI, and Melbourne CI Research
  • Theory of Mind
  • Assessment in LSL Intervention
  • Music and Singing in LSL Intervention
  • Literacy Development in LSL Intervention
  • Motivational Interviewing
  • Auditory Skill Development

Courses include live-online learning and self-study opportunities. In order to register, learners can join the Professional Learning Community for free. Professionals can grow their network through the community and get access to thousands of other hearing healthcare professionals through community forums and discussions. The full course catalog can be found at HearingFirst.org/learning/p/catalog.

"We've entered a new era for pediatric audiology. Hearing healthcare professionals are hungry for evidence-based protocols to apply to their clinical practice," said Dr. Jace Wolfe, PhD, CCC-A, Sr. VP of Innovation, Oberkotter Foundation. "Hearing First has diligently designed courses at all levels for those working with children who are deaf or hard of hearing. These new pediatric audiology courses are designed to meet an intermediate to advanced learning level and provide takeaways that will help shape a new standard of care."

A two-part genetics course kicks off the new pediatric audiology learning in the new year. This intermediate-level course offers comprehensive coverage of genetics and hearing loss. Part one focuses on the fundamentals of genetics and part two looks at the connection between genetics and auditory function in children.

To learn more about Hearing First learning opportunities, visit HearingFirst.org/learning.

About Hearing First
Hearing First helps caring adults provide infants and toddlers who are deaf or hard of hearing with the same listening, spoken language, and literacy opportunities as their hearing peers through Listening and Spoken Language (LSL). Hearing First offers free educational resources and online learning experiences for families of children with hearing loss and professionals who seek to advance their LSL knowledge and understanding. With two free online communities, the Family Support Community and Professional Learning Community, Hearing First also helps members connect with other adults who share their same experience. Hearing First is a subsidiary of the Oberkotter Foundation, a private foundation with a 35-year history of supporting opportunities for children who are deaf or hard of hearing to learn to listen and talk.

SOURCE Hearing First

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.