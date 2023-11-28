Hearing Health Influencer and On-Air Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas Takes Enhanced Hearing to A New Level with Signia's Integrated Xperience Platform

News provided by

Signia

28 Nov, 2023, 08:49 ET

Thomas recently upgraded to the Signia Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids, which feature the company's all-new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution to offer a substantial improvement in conversational ability for wearers in noisy group settings. 

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Nashville-based meteorologist Meaghan Thomas is asked about her journey with hearing loss and hearing aids, her eyes light up as she explains how a fortuitous work-related earpiece fitting and hearing test at a local audiology office changed her life forever. The hearing test confirmed what Thomas had long suspected and avoided: nerve damage was reducing her hearing ability – and the most effective solution was to start wearing hearing aids in her early 20s.

Nearly a decade later, Thomas has learned to take pride in being a hearing aid wearer and has become a fierce advocate for eliminating the false perceptions and stigmas that discourage people from seeking hearing-related healthcare. Thomas now splits her time working as a meteorologist for Nashville's WKRN TV studios and running her non-profit foundation, The Heart of Hearing, which was founded in 2021 to spread awareness and fundraise to provide hearing aids for young professionals who can't afford them.

"It's been a long journey from getting my first hearing aids in 2014 to where I am now, and my goal is to ensure that regardless of a person's age, abilities, location, culture or finances, they have the resources needed to equip themselves with effective hearing care," Thomas explained. "Living with hearing loss can cause insecurity and anxiety due to persistent communication issues and the impact they have on relationships, but when a person can regain or improve their communication and feel confident with who they are, it makes life so much easier."

Meaghan has been partnered with Signia, a leading global hearing aid manufacturer, since 2022 and has experienced how the brand's commitment to innovation has made a sizable difference in her ability to hear clearly, confidently communicate with others, and socialize easily in noisy group conversations.

"The experiences I have today with my new Signia Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids show just how far the technology has advanced. My hearing has never been better, and they're so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing them – they're also virtually invisible to those around me," adds Thomas.

Hearing The Difference with Signia Pure Charge&Go IX

Thomas has experienced first-hand the unique difference top-quality hearing technology makes with the new Signia model she uses – which leverages Signia's brand new Integrated Xperience (IX) platform to tackle one of the hearing aid industry's greatest challenges: hearing in noisy environments. With Integrated Xperience, Thomas' daily conversations, work, relationships, and personal confidence have improved.

"The Signia Integrated Xperience platform has been a game changer for me because I'm often in noisy environments," says Thomas. "Recently, I was in a loud restaurant with my boyfriend, and thanks to Integrated Xperience not only could I clearly hear what he was saying from across the table, but I also had no problem when a couple at an adjacent table started chatting with us as music blared from all directions. That kind of environment used to be very challenging, so I'm overjoyed that modern advances in technology are delivering these amazing real-world benefits."

The Integrated Xperience (IX) platform is built on Signia's groundbreaking Augmented Focus™ split processing technology, which processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two, empowering the new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments and adapts in real-time to ensure optimal auditory perception of dynamic noisy conversations.

Reflecting Thomas' experience, a study focused on speech performance in a group conversation scenario found that Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech understanding, with 95% of participants experiencing greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to without.1  

Enhanced Sound Provides Clarity of Purpose

Like many people, Meaghan Thomas' path to better hearing was not clearcut. Beginning in childhood when she watched her father's lifelong struggle with hearing loss and hearing aids, her later teenage and early adult years involved battling hurdles of self-doubt, insecurity and avoidance. Now that she has overcome all of these challenges, she feels compelled to share resources and support with those navigating similar journeys through hearing loss.

"I've always been very public, but not about my personal insecurities," she said. "I think advocating for more awareness and dispelling the perceived stigma around hearing aids is a big part of my purpose, and is why I've been given this very public platform through social media. People often don't want to admit they need help, or even that there is anything wrong. I probably could have begun using hearing aids earlier and improved some of my experiences, and I want to help others break through existing barriers to accept that hearing aids can significantly improve their everyday life."

For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and currently available hearing aid models, click here. For a demo video on how Integrated Xperience works, click here.

To learn more about The Heart of Hearing click here.

To watch Meaghan Thomas' video testimonial click here. For high-res images click here.

About Signia
Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant. 

Media Contact:
Alethea Jadick
Griffin360
[email protected] 

1 Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper

SOURCE Signia

Also from this source

Signia Silk Charge&Go IX Hearing Aid is Selected as a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation Honoree

Hearing aid innovator Signia has been named a Best of Innovation honoree in the 2024 CES Innovation Awards for its Signia Silk Charge&Go IX hearing...

Signia Rolls Out Local Market Promotion to Support Launch of New Integrated Xperience Hearing Aids Designed to Optimize Hearing in Noisy Environments

Supporting the recent launch of its Integrated Xperience (IX) platform, hearing aid innovator Signia has announced the roll out of its "Brilliant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.