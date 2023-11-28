Hearing Health Influencer and On-Air Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas Takes Enhanced Hearing to A New Level with Signia's Integrated Xperience Platform

Thomas recently upgraded to the Signia Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids, which feature the company's all-new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution to offer a substantial improvement in conversational ability for wearers in noisy group settings.

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Nashville-based meteorologist Meaghan Thomas is asked about her journey with hearing loss and hearing aids, her eyes light up as she explains how a fortuitous work-related earpiece fitting and hearing test at a local audiology office changed her life forever. The hearing test confirmed what Thomas had long suspected and avoided: nerve damage was reducing her hearing ability – and the most effective solution was to start wearing hearing aids in her early 20s.

Nearly a decade later, Thomas has learned to take pride in being a hearing aid wearer and has become a fierce advocate for eliminating the false perceptions and stigmas that discourage people from seeking hearing-related healthcare. Thomas now splits her time working as a meteorologist for Nashville's WKRN TV studios and running her non-profit foundation, The Heart of Hearing , which was founded in 2021 to spread awareness and fundraise to provide hearing aids for young professionals who can't afford them.

"It's been a long journey from getting my first hearing aids in 2014 to where I am now, and my goal is to ensure that regardless of a person's age, abilities, location, culture or finances, they have the resources needed to equip themselves with effective hearing care," Thomas explained. "Living with hearing loss can cause insecurity and anxiety due to persistent communication issues and the impact they have on relationships, but when a person can regain or improve their communication and feel confident with who they are, it makes life so much easier."

Meaghan has been partnered with Signia, a leading global hearing aid manufacturer, since 2022 and has experienced how the brand's commitment to innovation has made a sizable difference in her ability to hear clearly, confidently communicate with others, and socialize easily in noisy group conversations.

"The experiences I have today with my new Signia Pure Charge&Go IX hearing aids show just how far the technology has advanced. My hearing has never been better, and they're so comfortable that I forget I'm wearing them – they're also virtually invisible to those around me," adds Thomas.

Hearing The Difference with Signia Pure Charge&Go IX

Thomas has experienced first-hand the unique difference top-quality hearing technology makes with the new Signia model she uses – which leverages Signia's brand new Integrated Xperience (IX) platform to tackle one of the hearing aid industry's greatest challenges: hearing in noisy environments. With Integrated Xperience, Thomas' daily conversations, work, relationships, and personal confidence have improved.

"The Signia Integrated Xperience platform has been a game changer for me because I'm often in noisy environments," says Thomas. "Recently, I was in a loud restaurant with my boyfriend, and thanks to Integrated Xperience not only could I clearly hear what he was saying from across the table, but I also had no problem when a couple at an adjacent table started chatting with us as music blared from all directions. That kind of environment used to be very challenging, so I'm overjoyed that modern advances in technology are delivering these amazing real-world benefits."

The Integrated Xperience (IX) platform is built on Signia's groundbreaking Augmented Focus™ split processing technology, which processes speech and background noise separately to create a clear contrast between the two, empowering the new RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments and adapts in real-time to ensure optimal auditory perception of dynamic noisy conversations.

Reflecting Thomas' experience, a study focused on speech performance in a group conversation scenario found that Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech understanding, with 95% of participants experiencing greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to without.1

Enhanced Sound Provides Clarity of Purpose

Like many people, Meaghan Thomas' path to better hearing was not clearcut. Beginning in childhood when she watched her father's lifelong struggle with hearing loss and hearing aids, her later teenage and early adult years involved battling hurdles of self-doubt, insecurity and avoidance. Now that she has overcome all of these challenges, she feels compelled to share resources and support with those navigating similar journeys through hearing loss.

"I've always been very public, but not about my personal insecurities," she said. "I think advocating for more awareness and dispelling the perceived stigma around hearing aids is a big part of my purpose, and is why I've been given this very public platform through social media. People often don't want to admit they need help, or even that there is anything wrong. I probably could have begun using hearing aids earlier and improved some of my experiences, and I want to help others break through existing barriers to accept that hearing aids can significantly improve their everyday life."

For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and currently available hearing aid models, click here. For a demo video on how Integrated Xperience works, click here .

To learn more about The Heart of Hearing click here.

To watch Meaghan Thomas' video testimonial click here. For high-res images click here .

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

Media Contact:

Alethea Jadick

Griffin360

[email protected]

1 Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper

SOURCE Signia