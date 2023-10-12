Hearing Loss Association of America Educates Consumers as Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Mark One-Year Anniversary

News provided by

Hearing Loss Association of America

12 Oct, 2023, 06:15 ET

HLAA launches survey and expert webinar series to address confusion around new devices recently made available directly to consumers 

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since October 2022, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss have had a new option to purchase hearing aids without seeing a doctor or hearing care professional first, thanks to last year's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule that allowed this new class of products to be sold directly to consumers. But are people taking advantage of the new, easier to get hearing help? The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the leading voice for the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—is launching a new webinar series to help consumers learn about over-the-counter (OTC) devices, as well as a survey to gauge the public's experience and awareness.

Continue Reading

"It's still day one for these brand-new products and consumers are understandably confused," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "We know that treating hearing loss as soon as possible is crucial for overall health and quality of life, so we're bringing together leading experts to help address questions about OTC hearing aids directly. It's important that people have a resource to demystify these new devices."

HLAA's OTC 101—Ask the Experts series will feature leaders in OTC products including regulators, doctors, researchers and manufacturers in four Q&A style webinars beginning November 1, 2023, and running through spring 2024.

HLAA also wants people to take their new survey, designed to gauge hearing health knowledge and experience of OTC devices, and hearing health in general. Recordings of the OTC 101 webinars will be made available on the HLAA website. HLAA also has a checklist and shopping guide for anyone considering OTC hearing aids at hearingloss.org/OTC.

Forty-eight million Americans have hearing loss, and worldwide, numbers are expected to double by 2050 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). They also note that one billion young people are now at risk of hearing loss due to loud noise. Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis, and HLAA is a leading resource to help people wade through the confusion about hearing health and hearing loss prevention and treatment options.

"We want everyone to know that whatever option you choose, the important thing is to treat your hearing loss as soon as possible and keep trying until you get the right technology to help you stay active, involved and avoid other health complications that come from untreated hearing loss," Kelley notes.

HLAA also urges all Americans to get their hearing checked regularly, and to protect their ears in noisy environments to avoid damage—a timely message for October, which is National Protect Your Hearing Month. HLAA provides ongoing advocacy, resources and a nationwide community of support to empower people to live full lives with hearing loss.

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America is the leading voice of the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters and state organizations. HLAA's Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

Contact:
Meredith Resnick
[email protected]
202.549.0807

SOURCE Hearing Loss Association of America

Also from this source

Fall Walk4Hearing Events Bring Hope and Support to People with Hearing Loss in 13 U.S. Cities

Fall Walk4Hearing Events Bring Hope and Support to People with Hearing Loss in 13 U.S. Cities

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the nation's leading voice of the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—kicks off its fall...
New Online Alliance Aims to Inspire More Accessible Technology for People with Hearing Loss

New Online Alliance Aims to Inspire More Accessible Technology for People with Hearing Loss

One in seven Americans now has hearing loss, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally the numbers are expected to double by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.