Hearing Loss Association of America Invites Communities to Step up for Hearing Health

The Walk4Hearing brings people with hearing loss together to share experiences, find solutions, and provide support. Tweet this

"We greatly appreciate the support received from participants and volunteers in each of our Walk locations who kept Walk4Hearing going virtually throughout this pandemic," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of HLAA. "It's with this incredible dedication that we're able to move forward with in-person Walk events this fall."

If anything, COVID-19 has highlighted even further the importance of hearing health and its connection to overall mental and physical health. HLAA remains focused on providing people with hearing loss the resources and tools to communicate and hear well.

"There is something everyone can do to protect their hearing," continued Kelley. "If you have noticed a sudden change or decline in your hearing, have your hearing checked and take the steps to connect with resources and technologies that can help you hear better. Come to the Walk4Hearing and find out what you can do. The Walk is a place where communities gather, share experiences and discover resources and technologies to help people with hearing loss thrive."

Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised more than $16 million to support essential programs and resources that assist people with hearing loss. In partnership with 1,750 alliance organizations and 750 HLAA Chapter and State Organizations, HLAA is making a difference nationally and in local communities by advocating for communication access, conducting hearing screenings, providing scholarships to students and more.

"There is nothing like the Walk4Hearing to bring individuals, families, friends and businesses together, all in support of hearing loss awareness," said Robert Engelke, president of CapTel, Inc. and Honorary Chair of 2021 Walk4Hearing. "The Walks are joyful, purposeful and empowering. CapTel is privileged to be a long-standing part of this community and to support the tremendous work going on at the national and local level to advance opportunities for people with hearing loss."

Walk4Hearing events will be held in 12 cities across the country this fall. If there is no local Walk nearby, you can register for any location, walk in your own neighborhood, and raise funds to support HLAA's mission. In-person activities will follow CDC and local public health guidelines, which may vary in different locations.

For the latest information, including how to register or become a partner, visit walk4hearing.org.



Walk4Hearing Schedule:



New York City– Saturday, September 19

Buffalo– Saturday, September 25

Chicago– Sunday, September 26

San Diego– Saturday, October 2

New England– Sunday, October 3

Kentucky– Saturday, October 9

New Jersey– Sunday, October 10

North Carolina– Sunday, October 10

Washington DC– Saturday, October 16

Pennsylvania– Sunday, October 17

Houston– Sunday, October 24

Arizona– Saturday, November 6

We recognize our national sponsors and alliance organizations for their generosity and help raising awareness and funds through Walk4Hearing.



Platinum Sponsor

CapTel Captioned Telephone



Silver Sponsors

Advanced Bionics, CaptionCall, Cochlear Americas, Hamilton CapTel, Olelo Captioned Calls,

ReSound, Starkey, T-Mobile



About the Hearing Loss Association of America



The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, provides online learning and support webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country.

SOURCE CapTel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.captel.com

