Hearing Loss Association of America Invites Communities to Step Up for Hearing Health

Walk4Hearing brings family and friends together with health and hearing care professionals, local officials, health departments and partner organizations who team to fundraise to provide essential resources and services to people with hearing loss.

This year Walk4Hearing encourages the public to step up for hearing health, learn the signs of hearing loss and to take steps for better hearing health. According to the World Report on Hearing, nearly 2.5 billion people worldwide will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050. "It's time to talk about hearing health," said HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "If you notice a sudden change or a decline in your hearing, there are things you can do. Get your hearing screened or have a complete evaluation with a hearing health care professional such as an audiologist, an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physician, or a hearing aid specialist. Come to the Walk4Hearing and find ways to manage your hearing loss."

This spring, Walk4Hearing events are back in person after two years of virtual Walks. Events will be held in local communities in May and June and registration is free and open to all! Each event includes a 5K walk, entertainment and activities. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and staff remain our top priority and these events will be held in keeping with CDC and local public health guidelines. Participants will also continue to have the option to walk in their neighborhoods.

Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised more than $17 million to support essential programs and resources that assist people with hearing loss. In partnership with 2,000 alliance organizations and 800 HLAA Chapter and State Organizations, we are making a difference nationally and in local communities by advocating for communication access, conducting hearing screenings, providing scholarships to students and more.

"In these times of social isolation, what could be more powerful than coming together in recognition and celebration of hearing loss awareness?" said Robert Engelke, president of CapTel Captioned Telephone, Inc., and Honorary Chair of 2022 Walk4Hearing. "Year after year, Walk4Hearing gives people nationwide the opportunity to connect, to support one another, to call attention to hearing loss concerns and to raise funds for hearing health advocacy. CapTel shares HLAA's goal of advancing access and opportunities for people with hearing loss, and we are proud to be a long-standing supporter of the Walk4Hearing. We invite you to join us to Step Up for Hearing Health!"

Walk4Hearing is in eight cities across the country this spring. If there is no Walk nearby, you can register for any location, walk in your neighborhood and raise funds to support our mission. In person activities will follow CDC and local public health guidelines and may vary in locations.

Walk4Hearing Schedule:

Westchester/Rockland – May 15

Michigan – May 21

Milwaukee – May 21

Bay Area – June 4

Nashville – June 4

Long Beach – June 5

Connecticut – June 11

Florida – June 25

We recognize our Hear for Life partners for their generosity and commitment to joining with HLAA to promote hearing health and encourage more Americans to act on their hearing. Hearing health is finally beginning to get the attention it deserves nationally. And we have an unprecedented opportunity to do even more. By working together with our partners to provide vital tools and engagement, more people can and will live well with their hearing loss.

Hear for Life Partners join the Walk4Hearing to showcase their dedication and engagement with communities across the country. On Walk Day, these partners will be present to share information about their services and resources with the public.

Leaders

CapTel Captioned Telephone

Starkey

Champions

Cochlear Americas, MED-EL, Olelo Captioned Calls

Advocates

Advanced Bionics, CaptionCall, Frequency Therapeutics, Hearing Industries Association, Hamilton CapTel, Meta, ReSound, Sennheiser, T-Mobile

For the latest information, including how to register or become a partner, visit walk4hearing.org.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual Conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, provides online educational webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country.

About CapTel, Inc.

The inventor of Captioned Telephone technology, CapTel enables people with hearing loss to enjoy telephone conversations by reading live, word-for-word captions of everything their caller says over the phone.

