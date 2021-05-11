Hearing Loss Association of America Walk4Hearing is on June 12-13

HLAA Walk4Hearing events nationwide celebrate & raise awareness for people with hearing loss Tweet this

"We are committed to helping people protect their hearing and informing them about what they can do if they do experience hearing loss," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America. "We all have ears we need to care for, and hearing health is essential to our overall health. Walk4Hearing is a great way to get connected to information, technologies and resources that can make a huge difference for people."

Walk4Hearing calls on the public to take action to Hear Now. Be Well. One in seven Americans experience some form of hearing loss, but by being active, engaged and making hearing health a regular part of a wellness regimen, people with hearing loss can live well.

"There is nothing like the Walk4Hearing to bring people together as a community with individuals, families, friends and businesses all in support of hearing loss," said Robert Engelke, president of CapTel Captioned Telephone, Inc. and Honorary Chair of the 2021 Walk4Hearing. "The Walks are joyful, purposeful and empowering. CapTel is privileged to be a long-standing part of this community and to support the tremendous work going on at the national and local level to advance opportunities for people with hearing loss."



Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised $16 million to support essential programs and resources that assist people with hearing loss. In partnership with 1,750 alliance organizations and 750 HLAA Chapter and State Associations, we have made a difference nationally and in local communities by advocating for communication access, conducting hearing screenings, providing scholarships to students and more.

Walk4Hearing is in 19 cities and in neighborhoods across the country this year. We hope to resume in person walks this fall. For the latest information, including how to register or become a partner, visit walk4hearing.org.

Walk4Hearing Weekend Schedule:



Saturday, June 12

Bay Area and Long Beach Walk4Hearing, 9 a.m. PT

Connecticut and Westchester/Rockland Walk4Hearing, 10 a.m. ET



Sunday, June 13

Michigan, Milwaukee and Nashville Walk4Hearing, 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

The lineup for the celebration includes talented and inspiring artists who themselves, have dealt with the challenges presented by hearing loss. Award-winning Comedian D.J. Demers known for his appearances on late night TV will make us laugh, singer-song writer and motivational speaker Mandy Harvey who first gained national attention on "America's Got Talent" performs her latest single, and kids from No Limits for Deaf Children treat us to a performance.

"Walk4Hearing's online celebration kept me more connected than ever. It was motivating to see and hear stories from people not just in my area, but across the country."—Kiera Sumer, San Diego Walk4Hearing

We recognize our national sponsors and alliance organizations for their generosity and help raising awareness and funds through Walk4Hearing.

Platinum Sponsor

CapTel Captioned Telephone

Silver Sponsors

Advanced Bionics, CaptionCall, Cochlear Americas, Hamilton CapTel, Olelo Captioned Calls,

Starkey, T-Mobile

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, provides online learning and support webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country. https://www.hearingloss.org/

SOURCE CapTel, Inc.